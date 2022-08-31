ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Local woman earns recognition during inaugural Guadalupe County Women of Influence conference

(Seguin) — A local woman’s efforts and impact on the Seguin and Guadalupe County area are not going unnoticed. In fact, her influence as a leader in the community has named her the first ever Guadalupe County Women of Influence Awardee. Deana Henk was recently chosen and awarded by a committee of business leaders from outside of Guadalupe County to receive the inaugural award given by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented as part of the chamber’s Texas Women of Influence Conference held last week at the Seguin Coliseum.
San Antonio Zoo: Free admission for frontline workers all September

SAN ANTONIO — To show support for the people that dedicate their life to serving others on the frontline, the San Antonio Zoo has made September Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month. Frontline workers can enjoy free admission at the zoo all month long. All doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and...
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released

San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users

SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
