San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study
A total of four cities in the Lone Star State ranked in the top 20.
San Antonio to fund $26M mental health services program
This is the first step in improving mental health access locally.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
KSAT 12
KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey receives certification from American Meteorological Society
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey is celebrating her new status as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. “I feel very honored to now hold a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society,” Spivey said. The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation is viewed...
seguintoday.com
Local woman earns recognition during inaugural Guadalupe County Women of Influence conference
(Seguin) — A local woman’s efforts and impact on the Seguin and Guadalupe County area are not going unnoticed. In fact, her influence as a leader in the community has named her the first ever Guadalupe County Women of Influence Awardee. Deana Henk was recently chosen and awarded by a committee of business leaders from outside of Guadalupe County to receive the inaugural award given by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented as part of the chamber’s Texas Women of Influence Conference held last week at the Seguin Coliseum.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
San Antonio lunch institution W.D. Deli launches pay it forward program
W.D. Deli diners can opt to contribute to the fund at checkout.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio Zoo: Free admission for frontline workers all September
SAN ANTONIO — To show support for the people that dedicate their life to serving others on the frontline, the San Antonio Zoo has made September Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month. Frontline workers can enjoy free admission at the zoo all month long. All doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and...
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's Unified Transportation Plan or UTP for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
tpr.org
CPS Energy rebate may be dead as city council wants other options for $50M surplus revenue
The city of San Antonio has revised its proposal to return $50 million in unanticipated CPS Energy revenue this summer, but most of the city council doesn’t seem to be in favor of it. Instead, many council members want to see what else it could be used for with...
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
Reclaimed wood is a building craze these days, both because of the character and history it can bring to a structure and its sustainability. The builder of a 1998 ranch home now for sale in Kerrville appears to have been ahead of the curve. The two-bedroom, two bath house reinforces...
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
