ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Springstead storms past Hurricanes, 44-7

INVERNESS — Behind the arm of quarterback Ayden Ferguson, Springstead came out firing Friday night against Citrus, cruising to a resounding 44-7 victory. Ferguson scored on a 1-yard keeper on the Eagles’ first possession, never looking back against the Hurricanes. The senior signal-caller also threw for three first-half scores as Springstead staked itself to a 37-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy