INVERNESS — Behind the arm of quarterback Ayden Ferguson, Springstead came out firing Friday night against Citrus, cruising to a resounding 44-7 victory. Ferguson scored on a 1-yard keeper on the Eagles’ first possession, never looking back against the Hurricanes. The senior signal-caller also threw for three first-half scores as Springstead staked itself to a 37-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO