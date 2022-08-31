ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

thecollegiatelive.com

Provost Brian Knetl takes opportunity to reorganize staff at GRCC

GRCC Provost explains recent Academic and Student Affairs staff reorganization. Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Community College’s Provost Brian Knetl laid out his plan to reorganize the staff of Academic and Student Affairs. This reorganization, which will fully be in effect for 2022 Fall Semester, is something that Provost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Biden Administration drops by GRCC

Representatives of President Biden’s Department of Education, Amy Loyd and Roberto Rodriguez, dropped by Grand Rapids Community College Tuesday afternoon for a meeting with Interim President Juan Olivarez and several members of the board as well as a brief tour of the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center (ATC). Loyd is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being

As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Robinson Dental hosting free dental day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

High School Football: Rockford Rallies, Catholic Central Game Moved

The cross state Catholic showdown between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Detroit Loyola will still be played tonight at 7:00pm, but it's moving north. A series of storms Sunday night into Monday knocked out power to a large swath of southeastern Michigan, and they haven't quite been able to get on top of it, so that means tonight's cross-state high school football showdown between Catholic Central and Loyola has been moved.
ROCKFORD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
NEWAYGO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Day Trippin': Welcome to Ionia

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia is a countryside town rich in agriculture, history and unique homes. Major Dan Balice says, "Frankly it's a great place to grow up, it's a great place to live and it's a great place to visit." It's a quaint town with enormous pride of place.
IONIA, MI
Fast Casual

The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
BYRON CENTER, MI

