thecollegiatelive.com
Provost Brian Knetl takes opportunity to reorganize staff at GRCC
GRCC Provost explains recent Academic and Student Affairs staff reorganization. Earlier this summer, Grand Rapids Community College’s Provost Brian Knetl laid out his plan to reorganize the staff of Academic and Student Affairs. This reorganization, which will fully be in effect for 2022 Fall Semester, is something that Provost...
thecollegiatelive.com
Biden Administration drops by GRCC
Representatives of President Biden’s Department of Education, Amy Loyd and Roberto Rodriguez, dropped by Grand Rapids Community College Tuesday afternoon for a meeting with Interim President Juan Olivarez and several members of the board as well as a brief tour of the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center (ATC). Loyd is...
Former student becomes 1st female principal at West Ottawa HS
Kristine Jernigan is the first woman to be the principal of West Ottawa High School. This year marks her first full year in that role.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Hospitals shift focus to employee well-being
As West Michigan slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees are re-evaluating what makes a healthy workplace. In no other space is this more important, or its impact more clear, than in the health care field. In the wake of the pandemic’s devastation, overworked and overwhelmed health care...
WOOD
Robinson Dental hosting free dental day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Grand Rapids Meijer set to open two small format grocery stores in early 2023 in Lake Orion & Macomb Township
From supercenters to mini stores... The Grand Rapids-based retailer is taking on more of the small-format concept stores instead of their full grocery supercenters. Two new stores are set to open in the early months of 2023. One will be in Lake Orion and the other will be in Macomb Township.
High School Football: Rockford Rallies, Catholic Central Game Moved
The cross state Catholic showdown between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Detroit Loyola will still be played tonight at 7:00pm, but it's moving north. A series of storms Sunday night into Monday knocked out power to a large swath of southeastern Michigan, and they haven't quite been able to get on top of it, so that means tonight's cross-state high school football showdown between Catholic Central and Loyola has been moved.
Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
Holland Hospital earns 5-star rating, only hospital in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Hospital received glowing reviews from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Healthgrades, earning a five-star score with recognitions for quality and patient experience. Once again the rating makes Holland Hospital the only hospital in the West Michigan Region to receive the five-star...
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Fox17
Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans
LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan nurse charged after failing to report medication error at veterans home
A West Michigan nurse faces a felony charge after failing to report a medication error at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged in the 61st District Court in Kent County, with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, which is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Day Trippin': Welcome to Ionia
IONIA, Mich. — Ionia is a countryside town rich in agriculture, history and unique homes. Major Dan Balice says, "Frankly it's a great place to grow up, it's a great place to live and it's a great place to visit." It's a quaint town with enormous pride of place.
Fast Casual
The Great Greek Mediterranean adding to Michigan footprint
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, owned by United Franchise Group, has opened a location at 8233 Byron Center Ave., SW in Byron Center, Michigan, under the direction of Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses with his family. "As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say The...
Pal’s Diner hosts grand opening after move to Muskegon
A historic west Michigan eatery is celebrating its third grand opening. Pal’s Diner kicked off the holiday weekend Thursday night 50’s style with a retro bike night in Muskegon.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
John Ball Zoo saying farewell to koalas
If you're looking for something fun to do with over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see their koala's.
