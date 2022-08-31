Read full article on original website
theScore
Hischier: Devils 'can surprise' and make playoffs this season
The New Jersey Devils have missed the playoffs for four consecutive campaigns, but captain Nico Hischier is confident his young squad can make the jump this season. "I do believe. I think we can surprise," the 23-year-old said during a recent interview with NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "I do believe we have a good team, and I'm excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be."
Jets sign Gagner to 1-year contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Sam Gagner to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Friday. Gagner has spent the last two-plus seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2021-22, he notched 31 points in 81 games while averaging 13 minutes per contest and winning 46.7% of his draws.
Ranking NHL teams by tiers: The top 16
This is the second half of a two-part series ranking all 32 NHL teams by tiers for the 2022-23 season. Part 1, which addresses the bottom 16 teams, was published Saturday. This exercise is conducted after the dust has settled on the draft and free agency but before training camp. The tiers are based on personal projections for the 2022-23 season only, not the long-term trajectories of each franchise.
Miller: Canucks' potential made signing extension 'a very easy decision'
J.T. Miller could have tested the market as an unrestricted free agent next summer, but the Vancouver Canucks forward seems confident in his decision to sign a seven-year extension through the 2029-30 season earlier this week. "It's a very easy decision for me to want to stay there, especially from...
NBA Podcast: Breaking down the Mitchell trade, and modern tactical trends
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The strengths and weaknesses of a Mitchell-Garland backcourt. The defensive insulation provided by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The spotlight on Isaac Okoro. Can Cleveland win without wings?. Why this trade...
Celtics' Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL, the team announced. Gallinari injured his left knee while playing for Italy on Saturday in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. It was initially believed he had suffered a torn meniscus until he received further evaluation with the Celtics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Canada downs U.S. to capture 2nd straight gold medal at women's Worlds
Canada topped the United States 2-1 to win its second consecutive gold medal at the Women's World Hockey Championship in Denmark on Sunday. Brianne Jenner dazzled for the Canadians with a two-goal performance and was named player of the game. Her second tally of the middle frame ultimately stood as the game-winner:
Young's buzzer-beater pushes Aces past Storm in Game 3 OT thriller
SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young sent the game in overtime with a buzzer-beating basket and then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 on Sunday to move within a victory of advancing to the WNBA Finals.
Garcia knocks 2019 champion Andreescu out of US Open
Caroline Garcia has knocked 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu out of the U.S. Open. The No. 17 seed from France continued her strong summer surge with a 6-3, 6-2 victory that moved her into the fourth round. Garcia has won 11 straight matches, including the title last month in Cincinnati. She...
Shapovalov, last Canadian in US Open singles field, falls in 3rd round
Andrey Rublev won the final point in a match that lasted more than four hours and beat No. 19 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7). The ninth-seeded Rublev is set to play No. 7 Cameron Norrie in the fourth round. Rublev hit only only 38 winners and...
Blue Jays hang on in 9th to complete sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has plenty of things to worry about on a daily basis. Closer Jordan Romano is not one of them. So even as Romano put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning on Sunday against Pittsburgh, Schneider didn't consider issuing an intentional walk to load the bases.
Twins place Mahle on IL for 2nd time since trade
The Minnesota Twins are placing right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list. The move comes less than 24 hours after the hurler left a start against the Chicago White Sox with right shoulder inflammation. Mahle had just returned after previously landing on the IL with a shoulder issue. The...
Manoah shines as Blue Jays beat Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the...
