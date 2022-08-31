The New Jersey Devils have missed the playoffs for four consecutive campaigns, but captain Nico Hischier is confident his young squad can make the jump this season. "I do believe. I think we can surprise," the 23-year-old said during a recent interview with NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "I do believe we have a good team, and I'm excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be."

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO