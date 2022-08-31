Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Taking statins for cholesterol? It’s better for your heart if you stay on them for life
BARCELONA, Spain — If you’re thinking that your prescription for cholesterol-lowering statins is just a temporary situation, think again. A new study finds patients with heart problems who stop taking statins are putting themselves at greater risk for a heart attack or stroke. Researchers found that people in...
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease
It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
Eating More Vitamin D Might Help Tame Chronic Inflammation, One New Study Suggests
Even though it's not actually a vitamin—it's technically a prohormone, a substance our bodies convert into hormones to aid in various tasks—vitamin D is a pretty apt name. That's because it's a pretty big Deal. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium to bolster bones, may reduce risk for developing certain mental illnesses and plays a part in lowering susceptibility to several chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health confirms.
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Serious condition may be the reason you wake up at the same time every night
MILLIONS of Brits will know how frustrating it is to wake in the middle of the night and struggle to get back to sleep. Stress and anxiety, bad neighbours, a baby's arrival or a partner's snoring can often be blamed for a restless night. But those left baffled after waking...
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions
BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
