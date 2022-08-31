Read full article on original website
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
WBOC
Two Students Injured in Shooting at Delaware State University
DOVER, Del. — At least two students were injured at Delaware State University early Saturday morning. A DSU alert, which was sent out around 5:21 a.m. originally said four people were shot in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center around 1:45 a.m. According to University Spokesperson, Carlos Holmes,...
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
WBOC
Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat
WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
WBOC
School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally
SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
starpublications.online
Cpl. Brian Komlo says farewell to Laurel P.D. after 30 years of service
Family, friends and colleagues gathered on Monday, Aug. 22 to offer a loving send-off for a 30-year veteran of local law enforcement, Cpl. Brian Komlo. The police officer finished his final shift with the Laurel Police Department (LPD), but is not retiring from law enforcement altogether. Komlo will be taking on a new role as a Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy.
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
WBOC
Beacon Of Hope Statue Comes Soon To Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Beacon of Hope statue will stand in front of the Circuit Court House, in Cambridge. The ceremony will be at the Cambridge Circuit Court House on Sept. 10 at noon. Harriet Tubman's legacy will be able to stand proud. However, it won't be a statue that...
Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend
(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired […]
WMDT.com
Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver
LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
starpublications.online
Seaford resident’s interest in old police cars becomes a passion
As a young man, Robert Hathaway made a promise to a local police officer that once he finished service in the Marines, he would come back and join the police department. Unfortunately, a tremor in his hands kept him from becoming a Marine — or a policeman. Instead, he became a truck driver, but he never lost his interest in police work. He started buying and restoring old police cars. Now in retirement and living in Seaford, he admits that hobby has become a passion.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford man sentenced for collecting Social Security benefits of deceased client
A Seaford man was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $150,000. According to court documents, Marques Fountain, 42, collected another man’s SSA retirement benefits. The man, for whom Fountain served as a caretaker passed away in 2009.
Cape Gazette
Medical facility proposed along Shady Road
Southern Delaware Medical Center LLC has filed a conditional-use application for a 32,960-square-foot medical and professional office complex on a 2-acre parcel at 17611 Shady Road near Lewes. The two-story building would have 127 parking spaces with access to Shady Road. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Sussex County Planning &...
Baltimore Times
Dorchester County Celebrates Harriet Tubman with a New, Bronze Sculpture
Governor Larry Hogan officially proclaimed 2022 as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland. While the state celebrates the 200th anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth, the people of Dorchester County will soon have a statue of their own to claim. Harriet Tubman—also known as Araminta Ross—was born enslaved in Dorchester County, Maryland. She later escaped slavery and made numerous trips as a conductor of the Underground Railroad who helped others to gain their freedom.
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
