Tampa Bay Times

Rays beat Yankees again, cut AL East lead to 4 games

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays can keep trying to avoid talking about the American League East race all they want. Their play, and the standings, are saying plenty. The Rays beat the struggling Yankees again Saturday night, 2-1, reducing what on July 10 was a 15 ½-game margin to four (and three in the loss column).
