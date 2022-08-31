Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO