Athens, GA

LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia

--- The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half and much like the first half Oregon's defense couldn't get stops. Stetson Bennett completed passes of 25 yards, 7 yards, and 13 yards on the first three plays of the game. Oregon's defense gets pressure in the backfield on a big third and short run, but UGA's Kendall Milton cuts away from the tackle and scores untouched. Really good play by Georgia. The Bulldogs are now 6-for-6 on third down.
The judgment of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia will be how they respond in the coming weeks

Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.
Bulldogs prove supremacy, Ducks turn in stinker in Dan Lanning's debut

ATLANTA — Dan Lanning's new team learned what he already knew about his old team on Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bulldogs are damn good. The defending national champions flexed their muscles early and often at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. They didn't appear to miss a beat even without players who keyed last year's title run.
These five Ducks must play well to beat Georgia

As the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks try and knock off the defending national champions and No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Ducks will need these five Ducks to play well to win. Bo Nix - Quarterback. While we don't officially know who will start at quarterback for the Ducks...
