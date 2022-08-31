Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Malaki Starks intercepts Bo Nix for first Georgia forced turnover of 2022 season vs Oregon
ATLANTA -- No. 3 Georgia is playing No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Saturday and the Dawgs forced their first turnover of the 2022 season in the first quarter. Freshman safety Malaki Starks picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Nix would later throw a second interception to senior safety Chris Smith. Watch the pick by Starks below.
Rusty's Rambling's- First half thoughts for UGA vs Oregon
One major difference I see early on is team speed. UGA is really putting Oregon in space and they can not contain the TE’s or Stetson Bennett. Georgia has.
Georgia football: Game balls for the Bulldogs after big victory over Oregon
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs made short work of the Oregon Ducks on Saturday in what was a 49-3 victory for the defending national champions. To little surprise, there were a number of players who stood out in the making of a blowout victory. Let’s take a look at...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia
--- The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half and much like the first half Oregon's defense couldn't get stops. Stetson Bennett completed passes of 25 yards, 7 yards, and 13 yards on the first three plays of the game. Oregon's defense gets pressure in the backfield on a big third and short run, but UGA's Kendall Milton cuts away from the tackle and scores untouched. Really good play by Georgia. The Bulldogs are now 6-for-6 on third down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia football: Halftime observations of the Bulldogs’ game against Oregon
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs returned to action Saturday with a marquee matchup against the Oregon Ducks. If the first half was any indication, the Bulldogs were more than up for the challenge against an opponent ranked in the top 15. Here are some halftime observations from the first...
Georgia football crushes No. 11 Oregon to kick off 2022 season
ATLANTA — With No. 3 Georgia leading Oregon by nearly three scores on Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett took a snap deep in Ducks’ territory and appeared destined to go down and go down hard. As it turned out, Bennett had no intentions of letting that happen and...
The judgment of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia will be how they respond in the coming weeks
Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.
Bulldogs prove supremacy, Ducks turn in stinker in Dan Lanning's debut
ATLANTA — Dan Lanning's new team learned what he already knew about his old team on Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bulldogs are damn good. The defending national champions flexed their muscles early and often at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. They didn't appear to miss a beat even without players who keyed last year's title run.
RELATED PEOPLE
These five Ducks must play well to beat Georgia
As the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks try and knock off the defending national champions and No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the Ducks will need these five Ducks to play well to win. Bo Nix - Quarterback. While we don't officially know who will start at quarterback for the Ducks...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0