TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes did not name a starting quarterback ahead of the Horned Frogs’ game Friday at Colorado. As TCU stepped onto the field, though, Chandler Morris was QB1. However, in the third quarter, Morris exited with an apparent knee injury and later was seen limping towards the locker room in the fourth quarter. Max Duggan entered in place of Morris as the Horned Frogs emerged from Boulder, Colorado, with a 38-13 win over the Buffaloes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO