Englewood, CO

247Sports

TCU vs. Colorado football: Sonny Dykes updates Chandler Morris injury, evaluates QB Max Duggan's performance

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes did not name a starting quarterback ahead of the Horned Frogs’ game Friday at Colorado. As TCU stepped onto the field, though, Chandler Morris was QB1. However, in the third quarter, Morris exited with an apparent knee injury and later was seen limping towards the locker room in the fourth quarter. Max Duggan entered in place of Morris as the Horned Frogs emerged from Boulder, Colorado, with a 38-13 win over the Buffaloes.
FORT WORTH, TX
9News

WATCH: Ponderosa dominates in the 9NEWS Game of the Week

PARKER, Colo. — We may have just seen one of the very best teams in Colorado. The Ponderosa Mustangs were fantastic in their 44-6 victory in the 9NEWS Game of the Week. Quarterback Zach Stryker was awesome, with a touchdown run on the first offensive play followed by three more first-half touchdown passes, the kid was on it!
PARKER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Sports Notebook: Smoky Hill forfeits Week 1 football victory

The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column. The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.
Englewood, CO
Englewood, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor of Denver

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Mayor Hancock vetoed a plastic bag fee Ortega sponsored in 2013. The ordinance failed after Hancock threatened a veto. City Councilwoman Deborah “Debbie” Ortega filed paperwork today to run for mayor of Denver in the Spring 2023 municipal...
DENVER, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver recommends closing an alternative high school

A small alternative high school in far northeast Denver could close if the school board follows a recommendation from district leaders.Denver Public Schools leaders are recommending that Montbello Career and Technical High School shutter at the end of this school year, partly to make room for another school. Montbello Career and Technical, which serves students who are off track to graduate, shares a campus with an HBCU-style high school, Robert F....
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?

A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

247Sports

