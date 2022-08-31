Read full article on original website
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
247Sports
TCU vs. Colorado football: Sonny Dykes updates Chandler Morris injury, evaluates QB Max Duggan's performance
TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes did not name a starting quarterback ahead of the Horned Frogs’ game Friday at Colorado. As TCU stepped onto the field, though, Chandler Morris was QB1. However, in the third quarter, Morris exited with an apparent knee injury and later was seen limping towards the locker room in the fourth quarter. Max Duggan entered in place of Morris as the Horned Frogs emerged from Boulder, Colorado, with a 38-13 win over the Buffaloes.
9News
WATCH: Ponderosa dominates in the 9NEWS Game of the Week
PARKER, Colo. — We may have just seen one of the very best teams in Colorado. The Ponderosa Mustangs were fantastic in their 44-6 victory in the 9NEWS Game of the Week. Quarterback Zach Stryker was awesome, with a touchdown run on the first offensive play followed by three more first-half touchdown passes, the kid was on it!
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Sports Notebook: Smoky Hill forfeits Week 1 football victory
The Smoky Hill football team turned in a quality performance in the opening week of the 2022 season, but it will no longer appear in the win column. The Buffaloes defeated Denver East 40-21 on Aug. 27 at sun-drenched All-City Stadium in Denver with an impressive showing that saw senior Tyliq Bowers and sophomore John Bass III both rush for a pair of touchdowns and Roscoe Taylor score defensively.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Littleton, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Littleton. The Dakota Ridge High School football team will have a game with Columbine High School on September 03, 2022, 08:00:00. The Dakota Ridge High School football team will have a game with Columbine High School on September 03, 2022, 10:30:00.
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Loveland, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loveland High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School on September 02, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Westminster, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Park High School football team will have a game with Belleview Christian School on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Denver Hasn’t Seen the Last of Hot-Chick-A-Latte
The eclectic coffee shop featuring bikini’d beauties shut down last week, but Owner Christina Stephens has big comeback plans
denverite.com
City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega is running for mayor of Denver
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Mayor Hancock vetoed a plastic bag fee Ortega sponsored in 2013. The ordinance failed after Hancock threatened a veto. City Councilwoman Deborah “Debbie” Ortega filed paperwork today to run for mayor of Denver in the Spring 2023 municipal...
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Student enrollment surges in some districts, declines in others
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — As Jeffco Schools prepare to close buildings for lack of students, other districts are seeing a surge of enrollments knowing that they could be there in the future. The question becomes, how do you plan for something like that?. Chris Fiedler, superintendent for school district...
Denver recommends closing an alternative high school
A small alternative high school in far northeast Denver could close if the school board follows a recommendation from district leaders.Denver Public Schools leaders are recommending that Montbello Career and Technical High School shutter at the end of this school year, partly to make room for another school. Montbello Career and Technical, which serves students who are off track to graduate, shares a campus with an HBCU-style high school, Robert F....
Daily Record
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
247Sports
