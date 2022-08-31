Read full article on original website
Austin, Kazee go on IR, Steelers sign two players
The Steelers have made a series of moves Thursday afternoon. Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee have been placed on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Patriots officially place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR
The New England Patriots have officially placed wide receiver Tyquan Thorton on injured reserve. It was confirmed by the team on Thursday. The wideout broke his collarbone in the Patriots’ preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. New England drafted the speedster out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Wesley (hip) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Wesley has been dealing with the issue since the start of August and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. With Wesley and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out to begin the campaign, the Cardinals may need Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella to play expanded roles on offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Deion Jones: Placed on IR due to shoulder injury
The Falcons placed Jones (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Jones underwent shoulder surgery in May and was sidelined for the majority of training camp, returning to play 13 defensive snaps in the team's preseason finale. However, he appears to have suffered a setback and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He's set to make a team-high $20 million in 2022, and with the Falcons in the midst of a rebuild, it was speculated that Jones could possibly be traded this offseason, though it appears like the lingering shoulder issue has halted those talks for the time being. In his absence, expect Nick Kwiatkoski and Troy Andersen to be the primary backups to Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans.
Packers release CB Rico Gafford from practice squad
The Green Bay Packers kept open a practice squad spot by releasing cornerback Rico Gafford on Friday. The team also announced the signing of safety Micah Abernathy to the practice squad, which was reported Thursday by Bill Huber of SI.com. Gafford (5-10, 184) signed a futures contract with the Packers...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Placed on injured reserve
The Falcons placed Oliver (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Oliver underwent season-ending knee surgery last year in October and was limited during minicamp in June but returned to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't suit up for either of the Falcons' first two exhibition contests but played 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he appears to still be dealing with lingering effects of the surgery and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season.
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Remains sidelined
Gamel (foot) will sit for the second straight game Saturday against Toronto, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Gamel was seen limping prior to Friday's series opener and sat the game out. He'll miss at least one more game, with his expected return date still not clear. Cal Mitchell starts in right field Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Placed on IR
The Falcons placed Davidson (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Davidson had his knee scoped in mid-August and missed the remainder of the preseason due to the issue. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, the 2020 second-round pick will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season after landing on IR.
NBC Sports
Seahawks place L.J. Collier on injured reserve, re-sign Justin Coleman
The Seahawks released veteran cornerback Justin Coleman on Tuesday, but it was a procedural move. The team re-signed him to its 53-player roster Thursday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Coleman, who signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March, previously played with Seattle in 2015 and 2017-18....
