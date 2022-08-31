Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings
The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Patriots officially place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR
The New England Patriots have officially placed wide receiver Tyquan Thorton on injured reserve. It was confirmed by the team on Thursday. The wideout broke his collarbone in the Patriots’ preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. New England drafted the speedster out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Remains on bench Saturday
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Haggerty returned to action to close out the Mariners' series against Detroit but will now head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Mitch Haniger is starting in right field and batting third.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Officially Sign Eight Players To Practice Squad
Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad. From there, Cracraft was on and...
Raiders add two to practice squad, release T Bamidele Olaseni
Just a day after Bam Olaseni was signed back to the Raiders’ practice squad, he has been released as the team adds two others to the squad. Replacing Olaseni’s spot is OL Vitaliy Gurman who is joined by safety JR Reed. Gurman is an undrafted rookie offensive lineman...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Remains sidelined
Gamel (foot) will sit for the second straight game Saturday against Toronto, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Gamel was seen limping prior to Friday's series opener and sat the game out. He'll miss at least one more game, with his expected return date still not clear. Cal Mitchell starts in right field Saturday.
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Wesley (hip) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Wesley has been dealing with the issue since the start of August and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. With Wesley and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out to begin the campaign, the Cardinals may need Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella to play expanded roles on offense.
Packers release CB Rico Gafford from practice squad
The Green Bay Packers kept open a practice squad spot by releasing cornerback Rico Gafford on Friday. The team also announced the signing of safety Micah Abernathy to the practice squad, which was reported Thursday by Bill Huber of SI.com. Gafford (5-10, 184) signed a futures contract with the Packers...
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
CBS Sports
South Florida vs. BYU Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The South Florida Bulls and the BYU Cougars will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, the Bulls are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and an appearance in the Independence Bowl, BYU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
