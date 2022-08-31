Hornets Free Agent Has Charges Reduced

Free agent forward Montrez Harrell gets decision on marijuana trafficking charge.

Free Agent Montrez Harrell had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to misdemeanor possession in a Kentucky court on Wednesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The charges stemmed from an arrest on May 12th. The charges will be expunged from his record after 12 months if there is no further legal trouble for Harrell.

Harrell, a native of Tarboro, North Carolina, spent the second half of the season with the Hornets after a trade deadline move with the Washington Wizards for Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr..

