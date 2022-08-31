Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna

Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze which tore through a large field in Northern Ireland that was made famous by Rihanna .

The spot made headlines in 2011 when the man who owned the land asked the singer to "cover up" as she recorded her music video for "We Found Love."

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which was burning near Bangor in County Down, was brought under control on Wednesday, 31 August.

