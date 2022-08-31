Read full article on original website
Michigan Concrete shortage impacts home construction projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide concrete shortage has led to frustrations for west Michigan contractors who have delayed home repair projects as the construction season winds down. A shortage of raw materials used to mix cement into concrete was the main reason for the shortage, experts said. "In Michigan,...
Orange barrels to move over for Labor day Weekend travel in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. - This Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions on 96 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. From Friday, September 2 through the morning of Tuesday,...
What you need to know about the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day attracts thousands of people to the mitten state every year, with the exception of 2020. Being prepared for the annual event is highly encouraged, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, or MBA . The bridge will close...
Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show
LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
News Channel 3 assistant news director wins prestigious EMMY award
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3's assistant news director was awarded with one of the highest honors given by the Michigan EMMYs. Since 1995, Jon McCrary has been a leader in the newsroom, applying his years of experience to hard-hitting, quality-driven storytelling. His decades of guidance did not go...
More than 3,000 lab reports on THC toxicology samples may be inaccurate
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — About 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples used for prosecutions might be inaccurate, according to the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division. It has not been confirmed whether any convictions could be overturned because of the problem, which state police said was caused by...
Gov. Whitmer asks big tech leaders to take more steps to protect data
LANSING, Mich. — Big tech leaders of Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft were sent a letter by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take additional steps to protect people's data and health data. “Every Michigander deserves privacy and control over their data, which includes so much personal information about our...
Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
