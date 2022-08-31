Read full article on original website
KTUL
Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
news9.com
OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore
Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
Multiple road construction projects taking place at same time in Tulsa Hills
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Hills will soon be home to newly paved roads and concrete pavement repair. However, the progress on the roads does not come without pain for drivers stuck in traffic every day while the work continues. According to the city of Tulsa, the repaving project along...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials open new lanes over Keetonville Hill
Those driving between Claremore and Owasso took a different turn Thursday morning after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened up the new four-lane highway over the top of Keetonville Hill. T.J. Gerlach with the transportation department said the new road is part of ODOT's ongoing project to help make the...
kosu.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
tulsapeople.com
Legacy of success: Fourth-generation business has called the downtown area home for 118 years
Not many families can say they’ve operated the same company for over a century, but that’s exactly what the. Tidwell family has done with Southern Sheet Metal Works in Tulsa for 118 years. J.W. Tidwell started the company — originally called Southern Cornice Works — in 1904 near...
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
New auto memorabilia retail store to open along Route 66
A longtime manufacturer of automobilia decor is opening its first retail shop in a former Model T assembly plant and dealership on Route 66.
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
news9.com
Some Checotah Residents Without Water For Several Days
People who get their water from McIntosh County Rural Water District 9 haven't had water for days. The water district said a large supply line leak near Lake Eufaula is to blame. The City of Checotah is working to repair the leaks, but doesn't know when water service will be...
'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
news9.com
Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals
A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
tulsapeople.com
Cherokee County is calling: Tahlequah and the surrounding area is a site to see in September
Labor Day weekend is always full of various celebrations and activities. One of Oklahoma’s largest is taking place in the heart of the Cherokee Nation: Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in the 1830s. This year, which marks the 70th annual celebration, carries...
ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
'This Machine' Says $20,000 Of Damage Done To Rental Bikes In One Weekend
A Tulsa nonprofit is reeling after vandals stole and destroyed several bikes from "This Machine." The Bike-sharing program said the damages will set its finances back tremendously. "We're just feeling really defeated today, but trying to put on a happy face," This Machine Executive Director Katie Sawicki said. Sawicki said...
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License
In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
news9.com
Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage
The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
moreclaremore.com
Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore
Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
