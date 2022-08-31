ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Tulsa, OK
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Construction Project#Linus Business
news9.com

Some Checotah Residents Without Water For Several Days

People who get their water from McIntosh County Rural Water District 9 haven't had water for days. The water district said a large supply line leak near Lake Eufaula is to blame. The City of Checotah is working to repair the leaks, but doesn't know when water service will be...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals

A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRMG

ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage

The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
SAPULPA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy