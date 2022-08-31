Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
1 dead after LIRR train hits car
NEW YORK - An LIRR train hit a car on the tracks west of Huntington Station on Saturday, killing the driver. The MTA says it happened about 6:40 a.m. and the train was headed west to Penn Station in Manhattan. There were no reports of injuries on the train. Get...
fox5ny.com
Video: Driver drags 78-year-old woman out of Access-A-Ride car
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after the driver of an Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn apparently assaulted an elderly passenger. The incident was caught on camera by Ezra Halawani, who began recording the argument between the pair with his phone. According to Halawani, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, told him...
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
fox5ny.com
4 men shot, injured in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Russell St. in Greenpoint. It appeared that the shooting took place at a motorcycle club in the industrial area. A 24-year-old man was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Woman shot in face in Queens drive-by shooting
NEW YORK - A woman who was a passenger in a car was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Queens. Police are trying to locate two cars in connection with the incident. The NYPD says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of 20th Ave. and the Whitestone Expressway.
fox5ny.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in Manhattan fatal shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
fox5ny.com
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
fox5ny.com
4 killed, 8 hurt in crash on Palisades Parkway
NEW JERSEY - 4 people were killed and 8 others were injured when a van carrying factory workers crashed on the Palisades Parkway in New Jersey. All southbound lanes of the road were closed Friday morning after the deadly crash. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Englewood Cliffs, N.J....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized
Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
fox5ny.com
New body camera video shows arrest incident in Harlem
Newly released body camera video shows when a NYPD officer struck a woman who was interfering with an arrest in Harlem. while activists have claimed it is evidence of excessive force, NYC Mayor Eric Adams is defending the officer.
fox5ny.com
Recovery continues a year since Ida devastated New York City
NEW YORK - It’s been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped a historic amount of rain across the New York City area, turning several streets into rivers. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida caused a total of 55 deaths from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. 49 of those occurred in New Jersey New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut. Most of the deaths were due to flooding.
fox5ny.com
Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights. A man got into a dispute with some others at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers who fled during the pandemic are returning to the Big Apple
NEW YORK - They called it the great migration. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of lifelong New Yorkers left the city and moved to other places like Florida. But some of those who packed up and left are beginning to realize that the grass is not always...
fox5ny.com
Video: Robbers steal over $25,000 in Queens gunpoint home invasion
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects involved in a gunpoint home invasion in Queens last month. One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman as she was returning home from shopping in Rosedale. Soon afterward,...
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers ready to enjoy Labor Day weekend
The unofficial end of summer may be coming soon, but that doesn't mean New Yorkers are ready to give up on the season quite yet. And while millions of Americans are hitting the roads and the skies, many New Yorkers are staying home to find their own fun.
fox5ny.com
J'Ouvert 2022 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The 2022 J'Ouvert celebration will be back to its full in-person festival in Brooklyn for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. J'Ouvert 2022 will be held on Sept. 5th from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m., beginning at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn and heading south until it ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road. The theme this year is "Rejuvenate; Braking the Chain and Embracing the Movement."
fox5ny.com
What’s going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - Here are some of the things that you can do in the New York City area this Labor Day weekend. All weekend long -- Electric Zoo is back on Randall’s Island with some of the world’s biggest DJs like Diplo, DJ Snake, and Martin Garrix. And if you can’t make it – listen in to the live sets on Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution Channel 52.
fox5ny.com
Woman indicted on murder charges in Queens sidewalk hit-and-run
NEW YORK - A woman has been indicted on murder charges for killing a man outside a Queens deli after allegedly driving her car onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run down another woman. Kiani Phoenix, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, leaving...
fox5ny.com
13th Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 Department of Correction staff suspended
NEW YORK - An investigation is underway after the death of the 13th inmate on Rikers Island so far this year. The Department of Correction confirmed the death of Michael Nieves, 40, at Elmhurst Hospital. Nieves was being held on burglary, arson, and other charges and was found mentally unfit...
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three people linked to a brutal assault with a baseball bat in Brooklyn. Police say the three suspects were arguing with a man in Crown Heights near St. John's Place and Ralph Avenue on July 31, when one of the suspects struck the victim with a baseball bat.
Comments / 2