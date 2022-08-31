Read full article on original website
vote red for change
3d ago
good man defending his daughter ....always remember to cool down get it together before just straight going in. always a be the calm one.....
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. The nonprofit was created after Wade’s daughter was shot back in 2016. Mentoring, education, and personal growth are all parts of...
'What could he have done to my baby?': JCPS parent gets on school bus, makes threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerns linger for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) parents following a viral Facebook post showing a man boarding a school bus on Aug. 26, and then berating the young children onboard. As JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) investigate parents remain anxious, especially the...
wdrb.com
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
Wave 3
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. The incident happened Friday afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School. It shows Delvantae King board the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
Wave 3
Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue. ”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said. There are still a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one day after cell phone video showed him boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatening the students, the man responsible apologized for his actions. “I wanted to clear up everything that was said and apologize to everybody that I offended, all the kids...
Wave 3
Okolona family shares story of losing 2 generations to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is in its third straight year of triple digit homicides. More than a hundred families each year suddenly find themselves thrust violently into a life of grief. The Miller family of Okolona has had to endure the trauma twice. A couple of times a month,...
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
F12: Louisville Corrections Cop Fired For Wildly Inflammatory Mocking Of Breonna Taylor’s Death
Louisville corrections officer Turhan Knight was fired after making an offensive video mocking Breonna Taylor's death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
wdrb.com
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Updated: 10 hours...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | JCPS investigating after school bus followed, students say they were threatened with gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus said they were followed and threatened with a gun on the route home from school Friday afternoon, the district said. In a letter that went home to parents Friday, Jamie Wyman, principal of Carter Elementary School, said the...
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
Comments / 2