Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for Pixley man killed in crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a Pixley man that died in a crash in Tulare County. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Raymond Botello was involved in a crash on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital in Porterville but did not survive his injuries.
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KGET 17

Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as...
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
KGET

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife, her brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time. As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun. His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me […]
Taft Midway Driller

Arrest made in Lost Hills murder

The Kern County Sheriff said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lost Hills. Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, was arrested Wednesday in Wasco and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, the KCSO said. Aldaco was booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is being held without bail.
KGET

Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
KGET

Man gets 15 years to life in beating death of 71-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators. Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him, according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing […]
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
