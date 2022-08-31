Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 man, 3 kids injured after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that sent a man and three kids to the hospital.
KGET 17
Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
Family of slain Benny Alcala releases statement following suspect identification
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala Jr., the man who was killed in a southwest Bakersfield shopping center parking lot in late August released a statement following police identifying a suspect. The family shared the statement with 17 News: Our family is grateful that a suspect has been identified, we are asking […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for Pixley man killed in crash
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a Pixley man that died in a crash in Tulare County. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Raymond Botello was involved in a crash on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital in Porterville but did not survive his injuries.
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KGET 17
Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as...
One person taken into custody following stand-off in Delano
According to the McFarland Police Department, one person was arrested in the SWAT stand-off in Delano on Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
Trial begins for man accused of killing wife, her brother
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time. As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun. His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me […]
SWAT enters Tulare teen’s bedroom, recovers his girlfriend, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after barricading himself and the 19-year-old victim inside a home in Tulare, police say. On Wednesday around 3:00 p.m., officers with Tulare Police Department say they received an out-of-state request to do a wellness check in a home in the area […]
Taft Midway Driller
Arrest made in Lost Hills murder
The Kern County Sheriff said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lost Hills. Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, was arrested Wednesday in Wasco and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, the KCSO said. Aldaco was booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is being held without bail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cause of death for second victim in Vagabond Inn shooting released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where […]
Man gets 15 years to life in beating death of 71-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tired of being told what to do, Juan Carlos Ortega beat a 71-year-old man with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him, he told investigators. Ortega also said he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra because he felt like a burden to him, according to court documents. He admitted using methamphetamine and hearing […]
Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
Boys, adults arrested in shooting near Porterville home, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in […]
Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy arrested 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez on Thursday just before 4:00 pm.
Authorities seize over 1,000 fentanyl pills, arrest 3 people in Fresno County bust
Clovis police have arrested three people and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as part of a weeklong narcotic investigation.
Man sentenced for role in northwest Fresno shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
A judge has sent a young man to prison for his role in a gang shooting that ended with a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.
Bakersfield Now
3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
Comments / 0