College Station, TX

Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 3

Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 3

StageCenter presents “Over the River and Through the Woods,” the Joe DiPietro-penned production that tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Thursdays through Saturdays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. $12-$18. stagecenter.net.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hullabaloo Blues Fest to be held this weekend in Bryan

Venue change: The Sunday concert will move from Lake Walk to Grand Stafford Theater because of weather concerns. The Hullabaloo Blues Fest returns for a second year this weekend in Bryan. Blues artists will play at hotels, bars and restaurants around Bryan through Monday. The weekend is highlighted by a...
BRYAN, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 1

Presidential historian and author Mark K. Updegrove discusses his book “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency,” Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Updegrove serves as president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is the presidential historian for ABC News. Presented by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. RSVP at georgeandbarbarabushfoundation.regfox.com/mark-updegrove-book-event.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Skip Richter: Give your landscape a fall makeover

If the long, hot Texas summer has taken its toll on your landscape, garden or you, take heart! Now is a great time to turn things around and set the stage for a fall landscape makeover with some planning and preparation. Begin with an early morning or late day walk-through....
TEXAS STATE
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
Bryan College Station Eagle

Community members joined together to Celebrate the Arts Thursday

The Hilton College Station was rocking Thursday evening as the Arts Council of Brazos Valley’s annual Celebrate the Arts fundraising event returned with a dueling pianos theme. Tim Georgeff and Tyler Lewis of The Killer Dueling Pianos took the stage after a live auction and scholarship sponsorship drive raised...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

Built in 2020, this charming home in the Edgewater community in West Bryan is just what you've been looking for! Located within minutes of TAMU, the Health Science Center, & RELLIS campus. Filled with natural light, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a desirable open concept floor plan, stylish finishes, stainless steel appliances & vinyl plank flooring throughout the main entertaining areas. The large open kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, eating bar, pantry, & stunning hardware that creates a comfortable space for preparing meals & entertaining. The split floor plan easily allows relaxation in the primary bedroom, with double doors that open to an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, a large tile shower, separate soaking tub, and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the covered patio. Another added bonus are the solar panels which will be included in the sale and will save you thousands of dollars on your electric bill! Come home to this beautiful home today!
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M to honor eight Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps

Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor eight Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Blake Douglas Barnes, a sophomore studying international studies from Prosper; Harrison Miller Fuller, a senior studying civil engineering from Studio City, California; Benjamin David Hamilton Jr., a junior studying mathematics from Olive Branch, Mississippi; Tyler Wade Ryan, a senior studying nuclear engineering from Rockwall; Victoria Christine Solarek, a junior studying zoology from Port Aransas; Eric Tuck-Otero, a graduate student studying visualization from San Antonio; Audrey Arballo Valim, a senior studying allied health from Round Rock; and Ivan Zabrodin, a junior studying electrical engineering from Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Small business owners look to be big winners in The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

Jimbo Fisher isn’t the only one in town who can recruit. The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel is primed for a championship season after landing arguably the greatest group of guest pickers in 33 years. That’s saying something considering last year’s who’s who of Bryan-College Station lived up to their billing by having six guest pickers finish in the top nine. The group included Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, who placed second, and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney, the winner, who started 50 straight games at center for A&M then played eight years in the NFL.
BRYAN, TX
#Football Games#Texas A M Football#Biergarten#Texas A M
Brenham 42, Belton 7

Brenham 42, Belton 7

BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten had a big night to lead the Cubs past Belton 42-7 on Friday at Cub Stadium. Wooten ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 9 of 16 passes for 179 yards and two more scores. Reid Robinson caught two passes for 49 yards and a score, and Ian Stelter caught three passes for 29 yards and another score. Grant mayfield also made 6 of 6 extra-point kicks for the Cubs (1-1).
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local theaters optimistic about industry ahead of National Cinema Day

After major summer releases, local movie theater operators are optimistic about the future of the industry ahead of Saturday’s National Cinema Day. Adam Parker, general manager of Star Cinema Grill in College Station, said the local theater saw a record summer with June and July ranking among the top two months the theater has seen since opening in 2018 in Century Square. He attributed the strong summer to the theater-only opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Break
Politics
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0

The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Grace Plain, Eric Casarez each place second at Cowboy Preview

STILLWATER, Okla. — Texas A&M’s Grace Plain and Eric Casarez each finished second in their respective races Thursday at the Cowboy Preview cross country meet. Plain finished the 3K course in 10 minutes, 39.8 seconds to help the Aggie women place second overall. A&M’s Abbey Santoro finished fourth (10:44.3) followed by Julia Abell in ninth (10:49.3).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cameron 62, Yoakum 28

Cameron 62, Yoakum 28

CAMERON — Cameron’s Kardarius Bradley ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Armando Reyes added three more TD runs to lead the Yoemen past Yoakum 62-28 on Friday in nondistrict play. Overall, Cameron (2-0) generated 406 yards and 25 first downs and held Yoakum (0-2) to 308...
CAMERON, TX
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 1

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 1

The season premiere of The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, and featuring Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies Andrew Monaco. (air date August 31, 2022) The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

60 customers in Bryan to be without power temporarily

Due to lightning damage from recent thunderstorms, Bryan Texas Utility crews must make emergency repairs to a transmission line, according to a Friday press release. For safety reasons, approximately 60 customers in the Rosemary Drive and Park Lane area will be without power while repairs are taking place, the release stated.
BRYAN, TX

