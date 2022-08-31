Read full article on original website
Football: St. Joseph (Mont.) holds off rally from No. 7 DePaul
Jadyn Williams came up with the game-winning interception with just over a minute left as St. Joseph (Mont.) held off a furious rally from DePaul, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, with a 36-31 win in Montvale. Yasin Willis finished with three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half,...
Ramos, Boston each score twice in Riverside opener over Princeton - Football recap
Ivan Ramos rushed for 175 yards on 15 carries while John Boston ran 138 yards on 10 attempts and they each notched two touchdowns as Riverside won, 35-0, on the road over Princeton. Justin Mary scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter after Riverside (1-0) received a safety.
Football: Passaic Tech tops Union City in 6-3 defensive slugfest (PHOTOS)
Passaic Tech head coach Matt Demarest couldn’t keep the grin off his face as his kids edged Union City in a 6-3 run-heavy defensive battle at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field at Montclair State University.
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win
Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Football: Fast start lifts St. Joseph (Met.) past New Brunswick
St. Joseph (Met.) got off to a fast start on its way to a 30-6 season-opening win over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Tyler Huseth got St. Joseph on the board with a 22-yard field goal with 8:32 left in the first quarter before Omari Jones expanded the lead after connecting with Dan DeGennaro for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:16 remaining.
Miracle 4th-quarter drive gives Rutgers a season-opener to remember | Politi’s 5 observations
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Rutgers had the ball at its own 4-yard line, and while the Scarlet Knights needed only a touchdown to take the lead against Boston College, it seemed close to hopeless. The offense, after all, hadn’t mustered much during the first three and a half quarters...
Boland scores four touchdowns as Caldwell downs Morris Catholic for 16th-straight win
Harry Boland scored four touchdowns - all in the first half - as Caldwell rolled to a 47-14 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville. With the victory, Caldwell extends its winning streak to 16 games. This was the first of the 16 under new head coach Todd Romano. Romano, a former star and 17-year assistant at Caldwell became the program’s fourth head coach in 50 years when he was hired after Tom Lamont retired in January.
Phillipsburg football forces key turnovers to win season opener at Sayreville
The Phillipsburg football team’s Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Sayreville had all the hallmarks of a season opener. There were a plethora of turnovers, special teams mishaps and plays derailed by slightly-off timing, but the Stateliners capitalized on a second-half interception to earn a 14-7 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Football: Immaculata loses tight game in high-scoring contest
Martin Wantong scored three touchdowns as Immaculata fell 44-43 to Manheim Central in Manheim, PA. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Two big plays by Devron Lewis help Hightstown football open with win over Trenton
A high school football game is 48 minutes long, and Hightstown led its season-opener for 47 minutes and 45 seconds. It took Devron Lewis just 15 seconds to return the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards to spark the Rams to a 35-12 victory at Trenton Saturday.
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway
R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
Football: Passaic Valley christens new field with win over West Milford
Passaic Valley rolled to a 34-14 home win over West Milford, in Little Falls. As well as giving the Hornets (1-0) a season-opening home win, the victory came on Passaic Valley’s first game on its new artificial surface field. Danny Nigro rumbled in a 55-yard touchdown rush in the...
Post’s big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap
Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Rodriguez powers Hudson Catholic over Paramus Catholic in frantic ending
The range of emotions on the Hudson Catholic sideline went from high to low and back to high in a matter of just a few plays in the fourth quarter. Paramus Catholic had just got the momentum back, scoring to retake the lead with 4:53 left to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Hudson Catholic’s Nisere Bell fielded the kick and then darted to the right sideline before cutting back to the middle of the field and was about to score.
