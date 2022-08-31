ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills edges Westfield for home win

Watchung Hills edged out a 17-7 home win over Westfield, in Warren. Connor Krauth gave the Warriors (2-0) its first lead of the game by scoring off a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the 7-7 tie the teams took into the half. Riley McCann booted in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NJ.com

Football: Fast start lifts St. Joseph (Met.) past New Brunswick

St. Joseph (Met.) got off to a fast start on its way to a 30-6 season-opening win over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Tyler Huseth got St. Joseph on the board with a 22-yard field goal with 8:32 left in the first quarter before Omari Jones expanded the lead after connecting with Dan DeGennaro for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:16 remaining.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boland scores four touchdowns as Caldwell downs Morris Catholic for 16th-straight win

Harry Boland scored four touchdowns - all in the first half - as Caldwell rolled to a 47-14 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville. With the victory, Caldwell extends its winning streak to 16 games. This was the first of the 16 under new head coach Todd Romano. Romano, a former star and 17-year assistant at Caldwell became the program’s fourth head coach in 50 years when he was hired after Tom Lamont retired in January.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway

R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Post’s big second half lifts Montgomery past Franklin - Football recap

Brady Post ran for two second half touchdowns as Montgomery pulled away for a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Post, a junior, broke the 14-14 tie with a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter for Montgomery (2-0), which successfully converted the ensuing two-point conversion. Post then put the game away with a 10-yard TD run in the fourth.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Rodriguez powers Hudson Catholic over Paramus Catholic in frantic ending

The range of emotions on the Hudson Catholic sideline went from high to low and back to high in a matter of just a few plays in the fourth quarter. Paramus Catholic had just got the momentum back, scoring to retake the lead with 4:53 left to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Hudson Catholic’s Nisere Bell fielded the kick and then darted to the right sideline before cutting back to the middle of the field and was about to score.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

