Harry Boland scored four touchdowns - all in the first half - as Caldwell rolled to a 47-14 victory over Morris Catholic in Denville. With the victory, Caldwell extends its winning streak to 16 games. This was the first of the 16 under new head coach Todd Romano. Romano, a former star and 17-year assistant at Caldwell became the program’s fourth head coach in 50 years when he was hired after Tom Lamont retired in January.

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO