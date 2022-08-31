ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

‘This large seizure of fentanyl has saved countless lives’: Walker Co. investigators seize 57 grams of fentanyl

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
WAAY-TV

Hartselle man indicted for allegedly poisoning his wife

A Hartselle man is accused of attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her. The Morgan County District Attorney's Office said Brian Mann, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Morgan County grand jury. The indictment followed an investigation by the Hartselle...
HARTSELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Jasper, AL
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Parrish, AL
Shelby Reporter

Fatal shooting occurs in Leeds

LEEDS– A shooting occurred on 400 block Alexander Road in the Leeds area of Shelby County on Thursday evening, Aug. 31. One person was reported as deceased at the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a homicide. “About 6:15 last night, Shelby County...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested in connection to Parrish robbery

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24. According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several […]
PARRISH, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Seizure#Drug Trafficking#Walker Co#K 9 Units#Trafficking Fentanyl#The Sipsey Community#Wbrc
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver slams into Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue truck. Officers said the driver crossed into the wrong lane of Hargrove Road just past the train station in order to pass the emergency vehicle. The paramedics were running both...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police working to lower murder rate across city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Murder rates are up across the city of Birmingham, with 90 murders so far this year, according to the City of Birmingham. Birmingham Police said that Chief Scott Thurmond and the U.S. Attorney’s office are working together to try and get stronger charges and faster convictions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Family Dollar robbery

According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found 2 shooting victims in a vehicle. The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy