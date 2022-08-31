Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
Modesto, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Modesto. The Delhi High School football team will have a game with Big Valley Christian School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. The Atwater High School football team will have a game with Gregori High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
Linden residents talk Aaron Judge's home run record pursuit
LINDEN — Aaron Judge is on track to beat the single-season American League home run record held by Roger Maris, but before that he was just a humble kid from Linden.Mark Miller is the former head football coach at Linden High School, where pretty much everyone knows the name Aaron Judge."Take away all of his athletic abilities; he's still one-of-a-kind," said Miller. The Linden High School standout proved that back in school when he won MVP in football, basketball, and baseball. Judge, now known as the MLB's best one-man show, is on track to break the single-season American League record of...
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
westsideconnect.com
A multitude of fun awaits at the 2022 Newman Fall Festival
The mercury may say otherwise, but Newman will be heralding the oncoming arrival of autumn this weekend with the Newman Fall Festival. The temperatures for the run of the festival are all expected to be over 100 degrees, with a high of 106 degrees on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
westsideconnect.com
Denair Gaslight Theater | Studio209
Studio209 visits the Denair Gaslight Theater this week, a historical site that dates back to the 1930's and now serves as a community conservatory for the small town of Denair. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram: @209Magazine. Produced By: Frankie Tovar. #Historical #CommunityTheatre #209.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora
Update at 11:29am: PG&E reports that a majority of the 1,068 customers who lost power this morning in Jamestown and Sonora have been restored. There remain 208 without electricity. Full restoration is still anticipated by 2:45pm. Update at 11:14am: PG&E is providing some details about what led to 1,061 customers...
KCRA.com
NorCal heat wave creates uncommon site for grape harvesting
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The continued threat of triple-digit heat led to an earlier than usual start for some grape harvest workers in San Joaquin County on Friday. "We're picking at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. We're getting started really early," Ryan Sherman of Fields Family Wines said. The...
mymotherlode.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
Sounds of the Valley Last Chance for MAMAnees
MAMAView: Sounds of the Valley Last Chance for MAMAnees. As things slowly revert back to a semblance of normalcy we see more and more people going out to events. We are finding live music continuing at restaurants, cafes and local breweries with a few events here and there for good measure. We still need to see some designated music venues back in Modesto for things to truly come back like the glory days but that will take time and of course some with the money and passion to bring it to life.
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
visitstockton.org
A Trip Through Time in Stockton, California: Stockton's Theatres
When you say theatre in Stockton, you’re most likely thinking of either the Stockton Civic Theatre, the Bob Hope Fox Theatre, or the two Regal Cinema locations. However, did you know that there were EIGHT previous theatres in our city’s history that were each referred to as “The Stockton?”
Los Banos man missing for over a week
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos. Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21. Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that […]
indybay.org
Anti-Fascists Fight Back at "Straight Pride" Rally
Photos: Calvin Stewart, Calvin Stewart Photography. @calvinstewartphoto on instagram. Used with permission. Saturday August 27 was Straight Pride’s 4th annual appearance in the Central Valley town of Modesto, California. This far right group is on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s hate list. After announcing their rally location weeks...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Salida Boulevard
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Salida Boulevard on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The traffic accident happened shortly after 7:40 p.m. in the northbound lane of Salida Boulevard in the vicinity of Pelandale Avenue, according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle...
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue. Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Castle Air and Castle-Atwater Kiwanis to host Korks and Kegs
Castle Air Museum in conjunction with the Castle-Atwater Kiwanis will host the Annual Korks and Kegs Event at the Museum on Saturday, Sep. 24 from 5 to 9 PM. There will be dozens of wineries and craft breweries from throughout the Valley for tasting, food, live music, and craft vendors for an evening of fun.
Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020
The City of Merced says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped. But there are payment plans available.
