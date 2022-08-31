ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years

The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies

Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Sunday spree shooter targeted Detroit man and his dog. Both survived.

In news stories about horrific crime, phrases like "four shot, three fatally" can obscure the humanity of those described in that phrase. Today, the Detroit News tells the story of John Palik and his dog Kingston, both targeted by the spree shooter who roamed the 7 Mile Road area last Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters

The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI

