Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph Serwach
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
fox2detroit.com
Neighbor dispute turns violent • Voting machine being sold on eBay • Uber hit by arrow in Harper Woods
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Detroit police quickly resolved a barricaded gunman situation after a dispute between neighbors escalated into gunfire and one shooting victim. A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home near Colfax and Spokane Avenues, which is west of I-96 and east of Livernois.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit
FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
michiganradio.org
More than 200 officers have quit the Detroit Police Department this year — twice as many as all of 2021
With four months left in the year, the Detroit Police Department has already lost twice as many officers this year than it did in all of 2021. The city offered a one-time $2,000 bonus to officers in March to entice them to stay with the department. Mayor Mike Duggan also...
Tens of thousands of Detroit residents, senior citizens, still without power
Over 53,000 DTE customers remain in the dark after Monday’s near hurricane-level winds brought more than 3,300 down power lines across Metro Detroit. Residents have now gone five days without power.
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages women to join
A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance.
deadlinedetroit.com
Sunday spree shooter targeted Detroit man and his dog. Both survived.
In news stories about horrific crime, phrases like "four shot, three fatally" can obscure the humanity of those described in that phrase. Today, the Detroit News tells the story of John Palik and his dog Kingston, both targeted by the spree shooter who roamed the 7 Mile Road area last Sunday.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Crain's Detroit Business
Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters
The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
fox2detroit.com
Uber driver's car hit by arrow while he was driving in Harper Woods
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit Uber driver heard a noise, like maybe he’d hit a rock or something. Instead, Raymond Esho found a crossbow arrow lodged in his passenger side rear bumper. "Coming this way to open the trunk and I see something sticking out...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's University District makes due amid power outage as 126K DTE customers remain in dark
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are about 126,000 DTE customers still without power as of Wednesday night as crews swarm the area working to restore service. In Detroit people living in the University District have been without power since severe weather ripped through the area Monday night. One resident, Ava...
