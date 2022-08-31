HARWICH – [DEVELOPING] According to a brief conversation with Chief David LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the body of a young man (possibly in his 30s) was pulled from Saquatucket Harbor by divers this morning after an early morning search for a missing man. The man had reportedly spent the night on his boat and was planning to go fishing with others early this morning. A search was initiated after the others arrived and could not locate him. His body was eventually pulled from the water right next to his boat. At this point, it’s unknown what caused his death…

HARWICH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO