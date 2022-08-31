Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
3 taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Taunton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:38 a.m. near Dean Street. Taunton police said firefighters worked to help free two employees from the ambulance, who were then taken to...
hyannisnews.com
TRAGIC END TO HARWICH SEARCH: Body of young man pulled from Saquatucket Harbor… [HN VIDEO] [LATEST DETAILS]
HARWICH – [DEVELOPING] According to a brief conversation with Chief David LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the body of a young man (possibly in his 30s) was pulled from Saquatucket Harbor by divers this morning after an early morning search for a missing man. The man had reportedly spent the night on his boat and was planning to go fishing with others early this morning. A search was initiated after the others arrived and could not locate him. His body was eventually pulled from the water right next to his boat. At this point, it’s unknown what caused his death…
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Large police presence reported at Saquaqucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – There was a large police presence at Saquaqucket Harbor off Route 28 in Harwich Saturday morning. It reportedly began around 3 AM when a missing person report came in. Harwich Firefighters called for a dive team response and an intensive search was conducted. CWN is checking with Harwich authorities for further details. The post Developing: Large police presence reported at Saquaqucket Harbor in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. The extent of injuries was not immediately available. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
NECN
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
DA identifies pedestrian who was killed in Brockton crash involving multiple cars, motorcycles
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in violent wreck involving multiple cars and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found that two pedestrians who...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charged two city men in violent assault involving elderly couple at Fall River gas station
Two Fall River men have been charged after a serious altercation at a city gas station. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira on Friday, at approximately 7 p.m. Officer Brandon Antone responded to the New World Gas Station, located at 340 Milliken Blvd. for a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted.
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
capecoddaily.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries […] The post 8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
WCVB
Man assaults couple at Fall River gas station in retaliation, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an older couple at a Fall River gas station, but only after he was struck by a man he attacked, according to police. Fall River police said the assaults happened at about...
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Barnstable Police investigating apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives […] The post Developing: Barnstable Police investigating apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
