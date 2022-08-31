Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the state billions in foregone revenue. The proposals would provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO