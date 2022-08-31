Read full article on original website
LaRossa Named President and CEO of PSEG
PSEG announced that Ralph LaRossa has been named president and chief executive officer effective today. As part of a planned leadership succession process, he also joins the boards of PSEG and PSE&G. Ralph Izzo, who has served as president, chairman and CEO, now serves as executive chair of the PSEG...
Legislation Proposed to Confront the Unjust Taxation of NJ Residents by Other States
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the state billions in foregone revenue. The proposals would provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
Murphy Highlights Resiliency Efforts 1 Year after Ida Devastation
Today marks the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida, which claimed the lives of 30 people and caused widespread devastation across New Jersey, including record flooding, power outages, and catastrophic damage to buildings. “I saw things that you’d think you only see in apocalypse movies,” said Shawn Lipani, mayor of...
