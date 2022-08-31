ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Cancer Takes Gonzaga Director of Rugby Lee Kelly

Lee Kelly, who helped drive Gonzaga HS Rugby to national prominence, died Wednesday, August 31 after a long battle with cancer. Kelly, who was active in the game almost up until his death, was hugely influential in making Gonzaga Rugby a major power and repeat national champion. As the Director of Rugby for the program he oversaw its continued success while also working closely within the Boys HS Rugby National Championships Committee.
SPOKANE, WA
Special Guest Ray Giacoletti on Gonzaga Nation

On the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation special guest and former Zag coach Ray Giacoletti joins Dan Dickau for a wide ranging conversation.  They talk about the 22-23 college basketball season, share stories from Giacoletti's time in Spokane and even talk a little family.  For more ...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2

More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District

Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
SPOKANE, WA
Blackstone suspends 38 metros in downturn

Home Partners of America (HPA), a single-family rental (SFR) business, will stop all property acquisitions in Boise, Reno, Spokane, Fresno, Memphis and 33 other geographic areas due to the market downturn in the single-family sector. HPA operated in 80 markets prior to the suspension. In addition, HPA issued a policy...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

