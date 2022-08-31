Read full article on original website
Related
How The New Transfer Rules Impact Gonzaga Basketball
The NCAA has just recently announced updated and expanded rules and guidelines for schools and players using the college basketball transfer portal. Dan Dickau has gone over it all and is here to break it down on how Gonzaga basketball can be impacted this season and going forward. He ...
goffrugbyreport.com
Cancer Takes Gonzaga Director of Rugby Lee Kelly
Lee Kelly, who helped drive Gonzaga HS Rugby to national prominence, died Wednesday, August 31 after a long battle with cancer. Kelly, who was active in the game almost up until his death, was hugely influential in making Gonzaga Rugby a major power and repeat national champion. As the Director of Rugby for the program he oversaw its continued success while also working closely within the Boys HS Rugby National Championships Committee.
Special Guest Ray Giacoletti on Gonzaga Nation
On the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation special guest and former Zag coach Ray Giacoletti joins Dan Dickau for a wide ranging conversation. They talk about the 22-23 college basketball season, share stories from Giacoletti's time in Spokane and even talk a little family. For more ...
KHQ Right Now
Gentz Hilburn leads Lewis and Clark over Ferris; first GSL league game on South Hill
Everything was there for “Friday Night Lights” – except the actual lights. Ferris hosted its traditional South Hill rival Lewis and Clark on opening night, kicking the football season off with a Greater Spokane League game right out of the gate. The game itself wasn’t full of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2
More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
KREM
Bear spotted in north Spokane | RAW
Fish and Wildlife officers are waiting for a bear to come down from a tree in north Spokane. Video shows the bear climbing into the tree Wednesday morning.
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtonbeerblog.com
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District
Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
yieldpro.com
Blackstone suspends 38 metros in downturn
Home Partners of America (HPA), a single-family rental (SFR) business, will stop all property acquisitions in Boise, Reno, Spokane, Fresno, Memphis and 33 other geographic areas due to the market downturn in the single-family sector. HPA operated in 80 markets prior to the suspension. In addition, HPA issued a policy...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
One-Of-A-Kind Eastern Washington Waterfront Home is Jaw-Dropping [PHOTOS]
This, almost fantasy-like, waterfront home in Nine Mile Falls, Washington will blow your mind. It sits on 800’ of the Spokane Riverfront with stunning views from just about every room. This home is truly a masterpiece of luxury and recreation and it comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a...
U-pick peaches come better late than never on Green Bluff
COLBERT, Wash — It’s peach season on Green Bluff and just like every fruit before, they grew in a little late. Peaches are now in abundance for many Green Bluff growers and are likely to be available alongside apples through September. If you are hoping to stock up on peaches, here are four tips to make sure you get the...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington Board of Health closes Spokane Health District administrator complaint
The Washington State Board of Health has resolved the case against the outgoing administrator of the Spokane Regional Health District. Amelia Clark was accused of illegally firing the Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz near the end of 2020. A complaint was filed with the state board of health,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
First outpatient treatment provider opens in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene’s first outpatient treatment center is now open. Behavioral Health Group’s opening marks an effort to expand support for those with substance abuse disorders. BHG will offer walk-ins and patients by appointment, and it’ll provide access to all three FDA-approved...
Comments / 1