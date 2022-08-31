Read full article on original website
NASA: Mars Rover Produces Significant Amount of Oxygen
An instrument on the U.S. space agency NASA’s Mars rover, Perseverance, has been reliably producing oxygen from the planet’s thin atmosphere for more than a year, a finding that bodes well for extended future missions to the planet. A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances and...
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
Tropical Storm Forming in Atlantic Forecast to Become Season's First Hurricane
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Thursday that Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become the first hurricane of what has been an unusually quiet storm season, but one that is predicted to become busier than average. Forecasters at the hurricane center say...
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
NASA's Moon Mission Setbacks
NASA’s moon mission suffers another setback. Plus, a look back at a space travel pioneer, and a private spaceflight company continues earning frequent flyer miles. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Pollution Threatens Future of South America's Largest Lake
Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela is the largest lake in South America and one of the world's oldest. It is coming under increasing threat from oil spills, plastic pollution, and an alga popularly known locally as "verdín," which can suffocate fish. For VOA News, Adriana Nunez Rabascall has the report. Produced by: Cristina Caicedo Smit.
Two-Headed Tortoise Turns 25, Sets World Record
A caregiver cleans and feeds Janus, a two-headed tortoise at Geneva’s Natural History Museum in Switzerland.
