7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine
COLUMBIA, Md. — Marylanders are encouraged to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine to protect against the virus and its variants. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval...
14-year-old killed in Milford Mill shooting
MILFORD MILL, Md. — Two juveniles were shot Friday night in Milford Mill, and one of them has died. County police said officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to the area of Washington Avenue at Liberty Road in Milford Mill. Preliminary information from police indicates officers were called for...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Milford Mill area
MILFORD MILL, Md. — A recent Powerball game player is a million dollars richer after a winning ticket was sold in the Milford Mill area. The $1 million winner was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore after the Aug. 31 drawing. The winner almost claimed the Powerball jackpot, only missing the drawing by one number.
