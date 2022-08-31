ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?

By Christian Pedersen
Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check out.

With the college basketball season right around the corner make sure you stay up to date on all things Zags and never miss a podcast or update by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Special Guest Ray Giacoletti on Gonzaga Nation

On the latest episode of Gonzaga Nation special guest and former Zag coach Ray Giacoletti joins Dan Dickau for a wide ranging conversation.  They talk about the 22-23 college basketball season, share stories from Giacoletti's time in Spokane and even talk a little family.  For more ...
Watch Washington State vs. Idaho: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Washington State 7-6; Idaho 4-7 The Washington State Cougars will play against a Division II opponent, the Idaho Vandals, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
Spokane News & Weather: Sept. 2

More hot weather as we near Labor Day weekend, wildfire evacuations, plus a lot of football. This is Spokane News & Weather for Sept. 2, 2022.
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Beer Touring in Spokane’s West End Brewery District

Seattle beer hounds are familiar with the Ballard Brewery District, where several breweries are located within an easy stroll of each other, but Spokane has something very similar: the West End Brewery District. Downtown Spokane’s West End neighborhood is now home to six breweries, each within a couple blocks of...
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho

WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
