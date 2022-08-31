ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

The Watchers
2d ago

it's nice seeing more people dunking on Fairfax county. I still remember when they sent protestors down to prince william county with child size coffens on the roofs of their cars to convince the PWCS school board to do 100% virtual learning against the will of the citizens of PWC. I hope Fairfax loses the remaining allotment of school funds provided by the state due to their horrendous test scores.

Nancy Stoepker
3d ago

he is so full of crap, just yryong to make himself look like a savior for a non-existent problem. they hand out everything the parents need at the beginning of the year. Parents are always encouraged to keep ties with the teachers.

Inside Nova

Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board

(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Youngkin Announces Plan To Combat Teacher Shortages

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced a set of measures designed to ease teacher shortages across the commonwealth, amid nationwide problems with hiring and retaining workers in the profession. "We all know that when a student is in the classroom with the teacher in person, that's where the magic happens,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George's County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com's free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials' efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

