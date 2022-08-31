Read full article on original website
The Watchers
2d ago
it's nice seeing more people dunking on Fairfax county. I still remember when they sent protestors down to prince william county with child size coffens on the roofs of their cars to convince the PWCS school board to do 100% virtual learning against the will of the citizens of PWC. I hope Fairfax loses the remaining allotment of school funds provided by the state due to their horrendous test scores.
Nancy Stoepker
3d ago
he is so full of crap, just yryong to make himself look like a savior for a non-existent problem. they hand out everything the parents need at the beginning of the year. Parents are always encouraged to keep ties with the teachers.
Inside Nova
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Youngkin takes executive action on teacher shortage, launches learning loss initiative
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia.
Youngkin Announces Plan To Combat Teacher Shortages
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced a set of measures designed to ease teacher shortages across the commonwealth, amid nationwide problems with hiring and retaining workers in the profession. “We all know that when a student is in the classroom with the teacher in person, that’s where the magic happens,”...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
Youngkin holds rally in Northern Virginia, pushes for parental rights
ANNANDALE, Va. — It is not every day Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an appearance in Northern Virginia. He did so by discussing a topic that helped him win his election in a county with the largest school district in the Commonwealth. Youngkin held a back-to-school rally at a...
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin tries to address teacher shortages that he has helped create with his rhetoric
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants you to think he’s addressing teacher shortages, but the executive order he signed Thursday doesn’t really seem to do all that much, other than provide fodder for headlines. The executive order...
Virginia Supreme Court: Investigation of Loudoun County Schools over bathroom assaults can proceed
A special grand jury investigation into the handling of two sexual assault cases by Loudoun County school officials can proceed, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday.
WTOP
Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
Virginia district may ask trans students to show 'criminal records' to use the bathroom
A Virginia school district adopted a policy this week potentially requiring transgender students to submit a significant amount of evidence, including “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, to school administrators in order to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Hanover County School Board approved...
loudounnow.com
Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Halt Special Grand Jury Investigation of Loudoun Schools
The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday ruled the special grand jury empaneled to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of student sexual assault cases may continue. The investigation stems from a case in which a Loudoun student sexually assaulted a student in a school bathroom and later was transferred...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
Youngkin says Virginia law on banning obscene books needs review next session
Governor Glenn Youngkin is walking back comments on a 1950’s law that’s at the center of an effort to restrict book sales to minors.
WJLA
2nd Fairfax Co. School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The second Republican candidate running for Fairfax County School Board announced Thursday she is dropping out of the race after she laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Stephanie Lundquist-Arora says she is no longer a candidate.
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
WTOP
Fairfax County prosecutor pleads for more tools to fight ‘scourge of gun violence’
Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano recently prosecuted a murder case that resulted in a guilty verdict, but he said more resources are necessary to fight gun violence. “My office has seen far too many cases involving gun violence, especially in the past few weeks,” Descano said. “We...
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
