Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway. Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.
WCJB

Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
thecomeback.com

Florida has hilariously unique way to honor Steve Spurrier

One of the biggest games of the first college football weekend is a pivotal matchup between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes on Saturday, and Florida has announced a cool promotion they are doing for former head coach Steve Spurrier. The former coach who many know as the “Head Ball...
WCJB

No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz, Hawthorne remain among top area teams

The weather wreaked havoc in the opening week of action for the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll as most games were played, delayed, canceled or rescheduled for later in the season. One team who waited out a delay to get a win was Buchholz. The Bobcats, who were...
WCJB

New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators find late goal to beat USF in first home match of the season

UF midfielder Julianne Leskauskas played her best match of the season thus far Thursday night. With her first touch, Leskauskas struck the ball perfectly as it glided from outside the box past South Florida goalkeeper Sydney Martinez for her second straight match with a goal. Leskauskas also tallied a late...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview

Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
WCJB

Shands employees vote to unionize

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
WCJB

UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
