FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway. Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier and Gainesville brewery announce Head Beer Coach - 1966 American lager available at Florida games
Steve Spurrier and a Gainesville brewery have collaborated to provide a new beverage for Florida fans in The Swamp. The Head Ball Coach and Gainesville’s First Magnitude brewery have introduced Head Beer Coach 1966 American Lager. First Mag describes the beer as follows:. This brew is bold and uncompromising,...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
thecomeback.com
Florida has hilariously unique way to honor Steve Spurrier
One of the biggest games of the first college football weekend is a pivotal matchup between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes on Saturday, and Florida has announced a cool promotion they are doing for former head coach Steve Spurrier. The former coach who many know as the “Head Ball...
WCJB
No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
Local five-star headlines list of Florida unofficial basketball visitors
Florida basketball is set to host five in-state, 2024 prospects on its campus this weekend as unofficial visitors, a source told Swamp247 on Thursday afternoon. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Branham also confirmed Florida's list of visitors. Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School forward RJ Jones, a 247Sports Composite five-star...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz, Hawthorne remain among top area teams
The weather wreaked havoc in the opening week of action for the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll as most games were played, delayed, canceled or rescheduled for later in the season. One team who waited out a delay to get a win was Buchholz. The Bobcats, who were...
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
WCJB
New solid waste ordinance will go into effect in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many new solid waste ordinances in Gainesville will take effect this Friday. Last June, three ordinances were approved by city commissioners to create environmental sustaining practices in Gainesville. One change you will notice is the limited use of plastic utensils at restaurants. That...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators find late goal to beat USF in first home match of the season
UF midfielder Julianne Leskauskas played her best match of the season thus far Thursday night. With her first touch, Leskauskas struck the ball perfectly as it glided from outside the box past South Florida goalkeeper Sydney Martinez for her second straight match with a goal. Leskauskas also tallied a late...
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowFlorida: Still an open question just about everywhere as the Gators open up Year 1 under Billy Napier. He ...
Gainesville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Santa Fe Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Francis Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 15:45:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview
Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
WCJB
Shands employees vote to unionize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union. Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. The election was run by the National Labor Relations...
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
WCJB
UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
Why Florida’s ‘Cam Newton-ish’ QB has the Utes’ full attention
Anthony Richardson doesn’t have a large body of work, but according to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham he’s a player the Utes will need to contain and a player some NFL pundits things could be a top-10 draft pick.
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
WCJB
More information on newspaper layoffs released, including the Gainesville Sun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning more about layoffs affecting the Gainesville Sun and the Ocala Star-Banner’s parent company. According to the Poynter Institute, Gannett’s CEO told staff the company had laid off about three percent of its workforce in the United States. That is about 400...
