radiokenai.com
Sterling Highway Speed Limit Increased To 65MPH Between MP 58 To 76
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is increasing the speed limit between milepost 58 to 76 of the Sterling Highway, which is located from Sterling to the Skilak East Restrooms. The speed limit was 55mph, now it’s 65mph. DOT officials are asking drivers to be aware of the change and continue to drive safely and reasonably for seasonal conditions, in addition to the occasional run-in with moose, bears, and caribou.
kdll.org
Stream by stream, volunteers map the Kenai Peninsula's anadromous waters
Four-wheelers and hikers might breeze past this tributary of the Moose River — a short and wet hike away from the highway, in Sterling. But Ben Meyer, an environmental scientist for the Kenai Watershed Forum, had a suspicion: that there are salmon feeding and growing in the waters there. Last Saturday, he and two volunteers bushwhacked through the marsh to see if that was true.
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna city employees facing threats after park controversy
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen has worked for the city for 15 years and said she only experienced threats a handful of times — this summer being one of them. Following a polarizing performance in a Soldotna city park, city officials are reviewing some sections...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Chamber Of Commerce Approved For Three-Year Levitt AMP Grant
The 2022 Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series at Soldotna Creek Park came to a close on Wednesday. The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce announced at the final Music In The Park for the year that the Levitt Foundation awarded the chamber a three-year, $90,000 grant, which ensures Music In The Park can continue in the future.
alaskapublic.org
Kenai Peninsula Borough’s chief of staff follows Mayor Pierce in resigning
Kenai Peninsula Borough Chief of Staff Aaron Rhoades will leave the borough administration with his boss at the end of September, according to a memo from the borough’s legal department, uploaded Tuesday with the Sept. 6 assembly agenda. Rhoades has been the right hand to Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce...
kinyradio.com
Troopers: Man accidentally shoots himself on Kenai Peninsula
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On August 28, at 3:49 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to an address on Shorebird Lane in Anchor Point for a reported death. An investigation showed that sometime during the previous 24 hours, Kenneth Defrancesco, age 80 of Anchor Point, had died due to a gunshot wound.
radiokenai.com
Found Male Dog
Location: Kenai Spur Highway / All American Training Center. Description: German Sheppard with a blue scarf. Dog is currently being held at the All American Training Center in Soldonta. Contact: 907-260-7788.
kbbi.org
New Salmon Sisters dress called out for 'cultural appropriation'
The Homer-based company Salmon Sisters launched a line of apparel last month that's getting a lot of attention. Hundreds of comments on social media have called their new clothing design “cultural appropriation.”. Salmon Sisters is a small company founded in 2012 by sisters Emma Teal Laukitis and Claire Neaton....
kinyradio.com
Kenai Peninsula man arrested after cops find psychedelic mushrooms
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - A Kenai Peninsula man has been jailed after law enforcement officers discovered psychedelic mushrooms. On Aug. 30 at 9:45 a.m., Troopers responded to a local RV park in Anchor Point for a report that probation officers had located drugs in the possession of a probationer.
alaskalandmine.com
Mayor Charlie Pierce resigned due to workplace harassment situation, not to focus on gubernatorial campaign
Today, Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Mayor Charlie Pierce announced he is resigning as mayor to focus on his campaign for governor. In a statement sent from the campaign, Pierce said he “announced today that he is stepping down as KPB Mayor and will focus full time on his campaign for Governor of Alaska. He had earlier committed to stepping down after the August Primary.”
kbbi.org
Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9
The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9. The festival first came to fruition in 2019. After finding inspiration at another world arts festival, Festival Producer Sally Oberstien said she recognized that many of Homer's residents also had an affinity for the arts — so she went for it.
radiokenai.com
Kardinal Volleyball Remains Unbeaten: Nikiski Opens On The Road
Volleyball teams from Kenai and Nikiski are testing themselves against non-conference opponents in the early high school season. The Kenai Kardinals remain unbeaten with a Thursday night victory over Nome and the Nikiski Bulldogs open their Fairbanks swing with a loss to Monroe. Kenai 3 – Nome 0. The...
radiokenai.com
Football Week Four Finalized After Schedule Changes
Another Division I opponent for the Soldotna Stars, the first conference pairing for the Kenai Kardinals and a schedule-filler for the Nikiski Bulldogs make-up the central peninsula’s high school football schedule for week four of the football regular season. Friday Night Football. SoHi vs South @ SoHi 6 p.m....
radiokenai.com
Stars Roll Over South Wolverines 42-8 In Non-Divisional Football
The Soldotna Stars posted their fourth-straight victory of the football season with a commanding defeat of a second-straight, Division I program from Anchorage; SoHi overpowering South Anchorage 42-8 on Friday night on the Stars Homecoming. SoHi 42 – South 8. The Stars scored on three, straight possessions in the...
