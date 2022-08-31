The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is increasing the speed limit between milepost 58 to 76 of the Sterling Highway, which is located from Sterling to the Skilak East Restrooms. The speed limit was 55mph, now it’s 65mph. DOT officials are asking drivers to be aware of the change and continue to drive safely and reasonably for seasonal conditions, in addition to the occasional run-in with moose, bears, and caribou.

STERLING, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO