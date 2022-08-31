ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

House in Summit Park damaged in fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Summit Park on Thursday, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department announced. According to a Facebook post, the call was made at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday for a fire on Savage Street. The post said that the first responders arrived less than three […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
State
Washington State
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Washington, WV
WDTV

Over 200 vendors support annual Jane Lew Fireman Festival

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Jane Lew Firemen Festival kicked off on Friday, and over 200 vendors came out to display their artwork and goods in support of the fire station. “We have probably around 200 vendors this year.It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Jason Smith, Assistant...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Chestnut Street#Street Parking#Localevent#4th Street#Parking Meters#Parade#Festival#Italian#City
WDTV

More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August. Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WBOY 12 News

Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicks off

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Jackson Mill held the first day for its annual Jubilee Friday. Gates opened at noon, in which heritage arts and crafts, concessions, and attractions followed.Music will be performed in the barn, and square dancing will start at the pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday night and will run until 8 p.m. “This […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Community celebrates neighbor’s 102nd birthday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Family, friends, and members of the community gathered together for Lenora Thomason’s 102 birthday. Her daughter-in-law said that they had a similar event for Thomason’s 100th birthday and were grateful they could do it again for her 102nd. The neighbors got together and decked...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy