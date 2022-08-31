Read full article on original website
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
House in Summit Park damaged in fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Summit Park on Thursday, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department announced. According to a Facebook post, the call was made at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday for a fire on Savage Street. The post said that the first responders arrived less than three […]
WDTV
Over 200 vendors support annual Jane Lew Fireman Festival
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Jane Lew Firemen Festival kicked off on Friday, and over 200 vendors came out to display their artwork and goods in support of the fire station. “We have probably around 200 vendors this year.It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Jason Smith, Assistant...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
WDTV
More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August. Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at...
wajr.com
Outdoor recreation rental facility opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Adventure WV is now operating the newly constructed outdoor recreation rental facility at the Walnut Street Landing. Residents can now expect expanded recreation opportunities along the Monongalia River. Residents can rent kayaks, paddleboards, PFDs, bicycles, helmets and more. Youth Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) are available, and...
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicks off
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Jackson Mill held the first day for its annual Jubilee Friday. Gates opened at noon, in which heritage arts and crafts, concessions, and attractions followed.Music will be performed in the barn, and square dancing will start at the pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday night and will run until 8 p.m. “This […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
WDTV
Community celebrates neighbor’s 102nd birthday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Family, friends, and members of the community gathered together for Lenora Thomason’s 102 birthday. Her daughter-in-law said that they had a similar event for Thomason’s 100th birthday and were grateful they could do it again for her 102nd. The neighbors got together and decked...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Water conservation order in effect in Sistersville until further notice
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sistersville Mayor Bill Rice tells 7News the city has issued a water conservation order until further notice. Mayor Rice says take this issue seriously. The mayor is asking residents not to power wash, wash cars, or use water in any other way that is unnecessary.
Elkins City Council discusses water rates
Elkins City Council met Thursday evening and during its regularly scheduled meeting discussed an ordinance concerning water rates.
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 1, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday concluded August with sunny, mild conditions, and today will bring more sunshine, as a high-pressure system moves north of our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for the first day of September. Overnight, clouds will start building in from the southwest, leading to a mix of clouds, but we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the mountains, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Over the weekend, the high-pressure system will move east, allowing moisture and warm air to flow in from the south. This results in partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s for Labor Day weekend. Thanks to the moisture and daytime heating, we might also see a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. So we are watching carefully More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday, as a weak cold front interacts with the moisture. So our area could see more rain that interrupts any Labor Day plans. Then through the first half of next week, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s. In short, today will be seasonable and sunny, and Labor Day weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with scattered rain chances.
