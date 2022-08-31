Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Dodgers News: LA Takes a Shot on Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
Whenever a player is let go from a team, immediate fear seeps into their life. What happens next? Will they ever get another chance at playing in the major leagues again? Luckily the Dodgers are prone to giving most talent a shot. Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave right-handed pitcher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors
Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
RELATED PEOPLE
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Friday, Hanser Alberto to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been scratched from Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux has been removed from the starting lineup on Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Alberto for 5.9 FanDuel...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies
SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
Gabe Kapler gets real on harsh reality behind Giants’ downward spiral
The San Francisco Giants are not in a very good place right now. Even manager Gabe Kapler could not help but agree with this notion following his team’s seventh straight loss on Wednesday. Injuries have played a major role in the Giants’ current slump. Both Joey Bart and Brandon...
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Popculture
Los Angeles Angels Up for Sale: What to Know
The Los Angeles Angels could have new ownership very soon. Team owner Arte Moreno recently announced he's looking into selling the Angels 20 years after purchasing the franchise. This news comes as the Angels were close to purchasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding acreage for development earlier this year. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022
The Seattle Mariners will meet the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, with both teams looking to cement their playoff status further. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Guardians prediction and pick. It is a possible playoff preview as the Mariners face off with the Guardians...
Comments / 1