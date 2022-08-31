ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Friday, Hanser Alberto to start

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been scratched from Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux has been removed from the starting lineup on Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Alberto for 5.9 FanDuel...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
theScore

Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023

The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
Popculture

Los Angeles Angels Up for Sale: What to Know

The Los Angeles Angels could have new ownership very soon. Team owner Arte Moreno recently announced he's looking into selling the Angels 20 years after purchasing the franchise. This news comes as the Angels were close to purchasing Angel Stadium and the surrounding acreage for development earlier this year. The...
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
