Limestone County, AL

WHNT-TV

Madison Residents Not Receiving Mail

People in Madison say they have not gotten their mail on a consistent basis for quite some time.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

HCS Unveils Plans for New Career Technical Academy

Huntsville City Schools is expanding its career technical program with the addition of a brand new Career Technical Academy. The Career Tech Academy will be built on the same site as the new central office at the corner of North Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital teams with Toyota for Child Passenger Safety Month

Childproofing your car isn't always easy. But both car and medical experts agree proper car seat awareness can save lives.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Residents Weigh in on Medical Marijuana

Of the people News 19 spoke with this afternoon, everyone seemed to be in support of bringing medical marijuana to the state. While some were in support and didn't want to go on camera, others were comfortable with sharing their opinion.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Motorcyclist Killed in Wreck

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheffield Library Left Without Proper Air Conditioning

It has been one of the hottest summers in recent history this year and one library in the Shoals has been without air conditioning all summer long. Due to supply chain issues and misappropriated funding, it may have to deal with it even longer.
SHEFFIELD, AL
#Classroom#Student Loan Forgiveness#Governor Ivey#Launch Window#K12#Tanner Elementary School#Music Month#Huntsville Hospital
WHNT-TV

Huntsville’s fall average temperature increasing over decades

Looking at temperatures in the fall season (September, October, November), temperatures, on average are warming in Huntsville. While there may be some ups and downs over the years, one thing that stands out is that temperatures have warmed three degrees on average since 1970 in the city. This is according to Climate Central.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

SWEEPSTAKES: Tiramisu Paperie Tote Giveaway

Tiramisu Paperie is a new business here in Huntsville, and they aren’t your regular average card shop. Want home goods and paper items full of sass and spunk? Then look for further, enter to win a Tiramisu Paperie tote bag filled with goodies because we all need a little pick-me-up! Entries will be accepted until September 17, 2022, at 11:59 pm CST.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
