Madison Residents Not Receiving Mail
People in Madison say they have not gotten their mail on a consistent basis for quite some time.
HCS Unveils Plans for New Career Technical Academy
Huntsville City Schools is expanding its career technical program with the addition of a brand new Career Technical Academy. The Career Tech Academy will be built on the same site as the new central office at the corner of North Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive.
Huntsville Utilities Hits Couple With Extremely High Bill on Their Vacant Home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Huntsville Hospital teams with Toyota for Child Passenger Safety Month
Childproofing your car isn't always easy. But both car and medical experts agree proper car seat awareness can save lives. Huntsville Hospital teams with Toyota for Child Passenger
Huntsville Residents Weigh in on Medical Marijuana
Of the people News 19 spoke with this afternoon, everyone seemed to be in support of bringing medical marijuana to the state. While some were in support and didn't want to go on camera, others were comfortable with sharing their opinion.
Governor Ivey Announces 225 Million Dollar Grant for Jackson County's Water and Sewer Systems
With some parts of its water and sewer system constructed decades ago, Scottsboro is one of the communities working with the state to update its system. The city has been granted nearly 15 million dollars for the project.
Motorcyclist Killed in Wreck
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Sheffield Library Left Without Proper Air Conditioning
It has been one of the hottest summers in recent history this year and one library in the Shoals has been without air conditioning all summer long. Due to supply chain issues and misappropriated funding, it may have to deal with it even longer.
Madison County Jury Finds Defendant Not Guilty
A Madison County jury has found Domanek Jackson guilty of robbery and found her not guilty of murder. The jury deliberated from 9:30 this morning until 3:45 p.m., roughly six hours.
Huntsville’s fall average temperature increasing over decades
Looking at temperatures in the fall season (September, October, November), temperatures, on average are warming in Huntsville. While there may be some ups and downs over the years, one thing that stands out is that temperatures have warmed three degrees on average since 1970 in the city. This is according to Climate Central.
SWEEPSTAKES: Tiramisu Paperie Tote Giveaway
Tiramisu Paperie is a new business here in Huntsville, and they aren’t your regular average card shop. Want home goods and paper items full of sass and spunk? Then look for further, enter to win a Tiramisu Paperie tote bag filled with goodies because we all need a little pick-me-up! Entries will be accepted until September 17, 2022, at 11:59 pm CST.
Huntsville Music Month starts September on a high note
No matter your preference, jazz, pop, rock, or opera, you can find an event to suit your musical taste. More than 60 concerts and other musical events are coming to venues across the city throughout the month.
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Tuscumbia
A Colbert County man is now facing drug trafficking charges after Tuscumbia Police raided a home earlier this week. The home had been under surveillance for several weeks.
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A Colbert County man was arrested Monday after a police chase. Now, he's facing charges that include trafficking meth and child endangerment.
