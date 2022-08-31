ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’

By Anthony Warren, Quentin Smith
WLBT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

valica Thurman
2d ago

I want to know why haven't the treatment plant being inspected Every month to make sure thing are in working order to insure proper drinking water for the cities in Mississippi somebody is not doing Thier job only pocketing the money that's use to keep the cities in perfect condition

Reply
3
Fred Smith
2d ago

It’s almost as if it was allowed to fail on purpose. Getting the bailout that the failed democrat run city can’t manage. I took a state intervention to know to get an emergency pump setup? They are either dumb as a bag of bricks or lazy af.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Person
Tate Reeves
WLBT

National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

President Biden Declares Emergency for Jackson Water Crisis￼

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced late Tuesday night that President Joe Biden had approved an emergency declaration for the Jackson water crisis. The drinking water system in Jackson — Mississippi’s largest city and home to more than 160,000 residents — is failing, state officials announced on Monday. Thousands of Jackson residents have no or little water pressure, and officials cannot say when adequate, reliable service will be restored.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Surface Water#Dueling#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#O B Curtis
WJTV 12

How the water crisis is affecting Jackson’s real estate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis is affecting the real estate business in the capital city. On August 17, the Central Mississippi Association of Realtors sent a letter to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asking him to find a solution to Jackson’s water problems. According to a Realtor Property report released in […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
EPA
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
JACKSON, MS
Elle

What It’s Like to Lose Water in Jackson, Mississippi

On Tuesday, August 30, news broke that Jackson, Mississippi–the state capitol and a metro area home to nearly 431,000 people—was in a water crisis. Residents were warned that water was undrinkable. This, as the heat index climbed to 120 degrees. By late Tuesday night, both Mississippi’s governor, Tate Reeves, and President Biden had declared state and federal emergencies. The National Guard had been dispensed to hand out water.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy