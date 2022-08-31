ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 2, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday Night Frenzy is back again this week, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is following your favorite high school football teams. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Livingstone College is set to christen its new football stadium

In a game dubbed the West End Classic, Livingstone College will kick off its football season on Saturday by christening its remodeled Alumni Memorial Stadium. The $2.8 million sports complex includes a new and extended track, a video scoreboard and a football field with distinctive blue turf. Kimberly Harrington, a...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake Norman Wildcats run wild in win over Statesville

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference victory over Statesville. Trae Sechrest carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown to pace an effective Lake Norman rushing attack. He was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Sam Martin was named the NCFB Defensive Player of the Game.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview

This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
BOONE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend

Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Cameron’s Top Picks Of Things To Do Labor Day Weekend in Charlotte

It’s a long holiday weekend in Charlotte, and we have definitely earned this one! Summer sure has felt like it has gone on forever with this heat! While the heat will not be letting up this weekend, many people consider it the unofficial, “last weekend of Summer.” With a title like that, you know people are looking for fun stuff to do.
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

12 Best Happy Hours in Charlotte

My favorite time of the day is happy hour. There is nothing quite like getting off work and enjoying a special drink at your favorite bar or restaurant. I see it as a reward for a hard day’s work. I’m always looking for the best happy hour specials in the cities I visit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Where To Go For Aggie Eagle Weekend

Ok so you outside this weekend. You ready to party. Mask got that. Money got that. Gas in the car got that too. Now it is time to figure out what to do. Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse got you covered with what is going on for your weekend pleasure. Take a listen to what is going on this weekend. Movies, Parties, and Events we got them all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

61 Spectacular Things To Do In Charlotte This September

Welcome to September, the unofficial start of the autumn season. As hot and sweltering days change into crisp autumn nights, you can enjoy outdoor evenings and pumpkin spice everything, as well as catch some amazing cultural events in the city. If you didn’t take full advantage of all of Charlotte’s latest restaurants openings, you can use this guide to help you catch up, and if you’re looking for some family friendly events, we’ve got quite a few autumn-specific activities. This is your guide to 61 spectacular things to do in (and around) Charlotte this September.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC

