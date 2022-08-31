Read full article on original website
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 2, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday Night Frenzy is back again this week, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is following your favorite high school football teams. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
qcitymetro.com
Livingstone College is set to christen its new football stadium
In a game dubbed the West End Classic, Livingstone College will kick off its football season on Saturday by christening its remodeled Alumni Memorial Stadium. The $2.8 million sports complex includes a new and extended track, a video scoreboard and a football field with distinctive blue turf. Kimberly Harrington, a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman Wildcats run wild in win over Statesville
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference victory over Statesville. Trae Sechrest carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown to pace an effective Lake Norman rushing attack. He was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Sam Martin was named the NCFB Defensive Player of the Game.
alamancenews.com
Beloved former coach dies; memorial services to be held in Salisbury, Burlington
Hal Capps, longtime coach at Western High School and now on Elon University’s football staff, thought so much of Pete Stout, who had been his football coach at Williams High School, that he postponed his wedding so he could play some more for the man in college. Joel Witherow,...
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview
This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
Salisbury, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Salisbury High School football team will have a game with East Rowan High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Charlotte Stories
Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend
Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
power98fm.com
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks Of Things To Do Labor Day Weekend in Charlotte
It’s a long holiday weekend in Charlotte, and we have definitely earned this one! Summer sure has felt like it has gone on forever with this heat! While the heat will not be letting up this weekend, many people consider it the unofficial, “last weekend of Summer.” With a title like that, you know people are looking for fun stuff to do.
restaurantclicks.com
12 Best Happy Hours in Charlotte
My favorite time of the day is happy hour. There is nothing quite like getting off work and enjoying a special drink at your favorite bar or restaurant. I see it as a reward for a hard day’s work. I’m always looking for the best happy hour specials in the cities I visit.
power98fm.com
Where To Go For Aggie Eagle Weekend
Ok so you outside this weekend. You ready to party. Mask got that. Money got that. Gas in the car got that too. Now it is time to figure out what to do. Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse got you covered with what is going on for your weekend pleasure. Take a listen to what is going on this weekend. Movies, Parties, and Events we got them all.
WITN
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The years-long effort to bring racing back to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway paid off big on Wednesday night. Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out speedway, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
secretcharlotte.co
61 Spectacular Things To Do In Charlotte This September
Welcome to September, the unofficial start of the autumn season. As hot and sweltering days change into crisp autumn nights, you can enjoy outdoor evenings and pumpkin spice everything, as well as catch some amazing cultural events in the city. If you didn’t take full advantage of all of Charlotte’s latest restaurants openings, you can use this guide to help you catch up, and if you’re looking for some family friendly events, we’ve got quite a few autumn-specific activities. This is your guide to 61 spectacular things to do in (and around) Charlotte this September.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
