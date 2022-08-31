Read full article on original website
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance leads to two felony charges. 21-year-old Devon Michael Elliott of Mountain View was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member along with domestic battery in the third degree. On August 14, authorities were called...
Woman running for Bull Shoals City Council arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Bull Shoals woman, who is running for a seat on the city council, has been arrested and is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault following an altercation on August 15 in which she allegedly held two men at gunpoint. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with a Flippin...
Springdale police identify ‘persons of interest’ in recent homicide
The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.
Boone County man charged with rape of minor
A Boone County man has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a minor in a case dated back to 2019. According to the probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Frank Elvin Wheeler of Harrison, is charged with inappropriately touching an underage family member between August and September 2019. Wheeler has been in custody since August 2020 and he has been previously convicted of 4 or more felonies. He is facing sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender.
Dumpster search leads to woman being arrested on outstanding warrant for electricity theft
A woman found in a dumpster behind a Mountain Home business has been arrested on outstanding warrants for stealing electricity. A serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Co-Op was doing routine meter checks and discovered the electric meter at the residence of 39-year-old Alicia Lewis had been “jumpered” allowing electricity to flow through the line without being monitored.
ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
Avoca man gets double life sentence for rape of minors
On August 31, An 83-year-old Avoca man was sentenced to two life terms in prison on a pair of rape charges after being found guilty by a jury in Benton County Circuit Court.
Missouri Highway Patrol encourages boater safety during Labor Day weekend
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many people will be heading to the lake. Lake officials say boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved. Troopers will be on high alert for people boating under the influence. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure...
Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake
Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
Arkansas woman accused of stealing mail, possessing drugs
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her sitting on the side of a county road Sunday morning. She is accused of stealing mail and possessing drugs.
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
Mountain Home man arrested following domestic dispute that sends woman to hospital
A Mountain Home man was arrested following a domestic dispute Tuesday, that sent a female victim to the hospital, and who was later airlifted to Springfield for her injuries. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 31-year-old Joshua Caleb Woodell. According to the...
Dover dog rescue center overloaded with abandoned dogs
A locked and caged life is how several dogs and puppies around the world live.
Family starts GoFundMe for boy who died in storm drain incident
The family of Alexander "Cade" Law issued a thank you to first responders, a selfless friend and a giving community following Cade's death Monday night.
Traffic stop leads to discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure for a Marion County man
A Marion County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure.According to the Mountain Home Police Department report, 38-year-old Richard Hamilton was pulled over for speeding. When authorities ran his information, it returned a warrant dating back to April of this year.
Man arrested for assault after deputies find victim’s hair on his boots
A Stone County man has been arrested following a domestic dispute August 17 that sent a female victim to the hospital. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 42-year-old Christopher A. Jones after law enforcement found a large amount of the victim’s hair on his boots.
Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
