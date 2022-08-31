ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

KTLO

Boone County man charged with rape of minor

A Boone County man has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a minor in a case dated back to 2019. According to the probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Frank Elvin Wheeler of Harrison, is charged with inappropriately touching an underage family member between August and September 2019. Wheeler has been in custody since August 2020 and he has been previously convicted of 4 or more felonies. He is facing sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender.
KTLO

Dumpster search leads to woman being arrested on outstanding warrant for electricity theft

A woman found in a dumpster behind a Mountain Home business has been arrested on outstanding warrants for stealing electricity. A serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Co-Op was doing routine meter checks and discovered the electric meter at the residence of 39-year-old Alicia Lewis had been “jumpered” allowing electricity to flow through the line without being monitored.
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff's Office deputies

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
KTLO

Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake

Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
KYTV

Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
KTLO

Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash

A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
