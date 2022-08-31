Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
NBC Sports
What we learned as Cobb deals in Giants' blowout of Phillies
SAN FRANCISCO -- In the first half of the season, bad defense and bad luck kept Alex Cobb's numbers from matching the way he was throwing. That has changed in recent weeks, and on Friday night Cobb put it all together for his best start as a Giant. The right-hander...
NBC Sports
Phillies add two from minors ahead of weekend series in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — With September arriving and active rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the Phillies on Thursday recalled catcher Donny Sands from Triple A and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli. Both players will be in uniform when the Phillies open a three-game weekend series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Phillies begin their least favorite month with another flusher out West
SAN FRANCISCO -- The day began with the news that top starting pitcher Zack Wheeler would require more time than expected on the injured list and only got worse from there. The Phillies opened the month of September with an eye sore of a performance against Gabe Kapler's San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The Phils didn't hit, they didn't play particularly good defense, and they sure didn't pitch in a demoralizing 13-1 loss at 24 Willie Mays Plaza.
NBC Sports
Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz
As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
NBC Sports
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
NBC Sports
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants betting on former top prospect Brinson
Farhan Zaidi knows what he is looking for in the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season. On Thursday's episode of KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes Podcast," the Giants' president of baseball operations explained why San Francisco traded for Lewis Brinson. "He's having a great year in Triple-A, been one of...
NBC Sports
Villar, newly acquired Brinson get September Giants call-ups
SAN FRANCISCO -- The expanded roster brought two more hitters to the Giants roster, a familiar face and a new one. The Giants on Thursday called up third baseman David Villar from Triple-A and added outfielder Lewis Brinson to the active roster after acquiring him from the Houston Astros for cash considerations. Brinson was able to be acquired this late after the trade deadline because he spent the whole season in the minors and was not on Houston's 40-man roster.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
NBC Sports
Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears
No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
NBC Sports
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
NBC Sports
Sherman offers great car comparison for Lance-Garoppolo situation
After an entire offseason of speculation regarding the future of Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers held onto the veteran quarterback, who agreed to a pay cut on Monday to remain in San Francisco. There's been plenty of reaction regarding the 49ers keeping the veteran quarterback despite announcing Trey Lance as the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G offers humble answer on ego blow as Lance's backup
It doesn't sound like Jimmy Garoppolo's ego is bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup. The veteran quarterback will take a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with San Francisco, a shocking move that not many people saw coming. Speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first...
NBC Sports
Gruden has ‘major regrets’ Washington didn’t extend or trade Cousins
It’s been four years since Washington let quarterback Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and Jay Gruden is still not happy about it. Cousins, 34, played his final two seasons in D.C. on the franchise tag before signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 that set a then-record for the largest contract in NFL history. He’s since signed two subsequent extensions to stay in Minnesota while the Commanders have cycled through a carousel of quarterbacks.
