Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
#Violent Crime#Baton Rouge Police#Brpd
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
Corrections officer terminated for releasing video of fight at Ascension Jail

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday September 2, Corrections Officer Mathew Hall, was terminated from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday August 29, the APSO launched an investigation into a security breach at the Ascension Parish Jail after surveillance video from within the jail was released without authorization. During the investigation, detectives learned that Hall used his cell phone to record surveillance video of an altercation between inmates. The recording was disseminated to non-authorized personnel, a violation of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Policy, which resulted in its circulation on social media. Hall was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for approximately nine-months.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

