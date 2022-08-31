According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday September 2, Corrections Officer Mathew Hall, was terminated from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Monday August 29, the APSO launched an investigation into a security breach at the Ascension Parish Jail after surveillance video from within the jail was released without authorization. During the investigation, detectives learned that Hall used his cell phone to record surveillance video of an altercation between inmates. The recording was disseminated to non-authorized personnel, a violation of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Policy, which resulted in its circulation on social media. Hall was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for approximately nine-months.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO