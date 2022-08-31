Mary Lou Nunez, age 60, of Runge passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born to Frances and Elisandro Torres on November 5, 1961. Mary Lou married Eloy on November 5, 1983 in Runge. Throughout her life she was a loving mother, momo, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. Mary Lou worked as a bank teller for 20+ years. She then started working as the secretary of the Runge Housing Authority, where she later with pride took the position of Executive Director. She worked with amazing coworkers that she loved and respected. Mary Lou’s whole world was her family. She enjoyed attending every game, performance, or ceremony her family took part in and loved nothing more than spoiling her grandchildren. Mary Lou was a hard worker with a giving heart and will be missed deeply by her family.

RUNGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO