Wildcats drop season opener
The battle between the two storied schools turned into a defensive battle that saw Calallen defeat Gregory-Portland 22-12. G-P missed out on a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half while Calallen scored on a 12-yard run and two-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead into the half. Calallen...
Ingleside rolls past Mathis 46-7
The Ingleside Mustangs’ defense held Mathis to just 105 total yards en route to a 46-7 season-opening victory over the Pirates on Aug. 26 in Ingleside. The Pirates managed just 75 yards rushing and 30 yards through the air. Jesus Zamora accounted for Mathis’ lone score on a touchdown...
Beeville edges Sinton 20-17
Sinton’s 2022 football season got off to a rocky start Aug. 26. The Pirates watched a 17-10 third-quarter lead slip away in a 20-17 loss to Beeville at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Sinton went in front 7-0 early in the first quarter on a Braeden Brown touchdown pass...
Taft’s Acosta passes Greyhounds over S-T
Taft’s J.J. Acosta passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Taft Greyhounds to a 47-13 season-opening victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Aug. 25 at Greyhound Stadium. Josh Suarez had 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Acosta completed 30 of 35 passes and also...
Lady Owls fall to Three Rivers
The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym. Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
Banquete, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Santa Gertrudis Academy football team will have a game with Banquete High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Emma (Nieto) Juarez
Emma (Nieto) Juarez passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Juarez was born December 12, 1929 in George West to Jose Nieto and Aurora (Zuniga) Nieto. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and loved gardening. As an avid gardener, Emma loved yard work and planting and had a green thumb. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and posing for pictures.
Juan Ramirez Sr.
Juan Ramirez Sr., 67, of Runge, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born November 12, 1954, to the late Pedro and Eva Reyes Ramirez, in Runge, Texas. He is survived by his sons, Juan Ramirez Jr. (Sandra), and David Ramirez (Elaine); daughters, Mary Villegas, and Sylvia Casillas (Tony); brothers, Pete Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez (Petra), Henry Ramirez (Brenda), Jesse Ramirez (Anita), David Ramirez (Linda), and Richard Ramirez (Christine); sisters, Elizabeth Garza (Diego), Gloria Loranzo (Joe), and Mary Farmer (Glen); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
ATAT inducts Mathis’ Lonnie Messer to Hall of Fame
In July, the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) hosted its annual Professional Development Conference for teachers of agriculture, food and natural resources in-person at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The week-long conference was designed specifically for the educational enrichment of agriculture teachers and stakeholders and allows attendees...
Gordon Ray Walleck
Gordon Ray Walleck, age 61, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born to George and Peggy Walleck on August 10, 1961. Gordon was baptized at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Fashing and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. Gordon married...
Lucille “Lou” Anna Frey Gumm
Lucille “Lou” Anna Frey Gumm passed away peacefully in her home 1 day after her 100th birthday. She was born in Frey, LA on August 29, 1922. She was the daughter and first born four children of the late Tony and Ruth Frey. Lou was preceded in death...
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas
Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
Mary Lou and Eloy Nunez
Mary Lou Nunez, age 60, of Runge passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born to Frances and Elisandro Torres on November 5, 1961. Mary Lou married Eloy on November 5, 1983 in Runge. Throughout her life she was a loving mother, momo, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. Mary Lou worked as a bank teller for 20+ years. She then started working as the secretary of the Runge Housing Authority, where she later with pride took the position of Executive Director. She worked with amazing coworkers that she loved and respected. Mary Lou’s whole world was her family. She enjoyed attending every game, performance, or ceremony her family took part in and loved nothing more than spoiling her grandchildren. Mary Lou was a hard worker with a giving heart and will be missed deeply by her family.
Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child
For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
BAM celebrates local and state artists
The Beeville Art Museum hosted its Annual Family Art Day on Aug. 6, celebrating local artists of all ages and various artists from across the state. Each summer, the museum showcases art displayed throughout the museum, providing two separated exhibits. The first exhibit presents local artwork completed from children through museum-led summer classes that are offered during the months of June and July. The second exhibit presents artwork representing the Texas Artist Exhibition which includes various submissions from artists across the state of Texas.
Art museum exhibits Uvalde victim’s artwork
The Beeville Art Museum will be exhibiting art pieces by Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez. The exhibition, titled Eyes on the World, will feature select pieces from Ramirez, who was an aspiring artist. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 17 through Dec. 17. Since her death, Ramirez has been remembered...
Waterfront property owners seeing higher water levels at Lake Corpus Christi
Jim Costlow lives on the lake and just about a month ago there was no water behind his property but now he's back to fishing and boating.
Uncommon chefs show what they’ve got
The Coffee Barrel hosted its quarterly Uncommon Chef competition at the Grant building and Coastal Bend Distillery on Aug. 6. The competition is a food network inspired showdown of 4 teams competing against each other with a mystery box of ingredients and a pantry table of other goods. Each team has 45 minutes to prepare their dishes to a selection of judges via live stream. Make sure to stay tuned for the next quarterly uncommon Chef Competition on November 5.
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
