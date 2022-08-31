Read full article on original website
Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
Inside Fried Chicken Cart Jojo’s New Restaurant, With Boozy Milkshakes and ’70s Lounge Vibes
A year and a half ago, Justin Hintze announced that his Southeast Powell food cart, Jojo, would open as a restaurant. Since its opening in 2019, the fried chicken sandwich cart has developed significant buzz on the national level, with nods of approval from food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Locals would line up for crunchy-crusted fried chicken topped with coleslaw or pepper relish, double-fried potato wedges with sides of Alabama white sauce, and satisfyingly messy burgers topped with caramelized onion and sambal mayo, all eaten at picnic tables within the John’s Marketplace pod.
Sushi on Me Brings Its Bottomless Sake-Fueled Omakase Party to Brooklyn
Sushi on Me, the freewheeling, sushi-slinging, expletive-laden omakase party in Jackson Heights, is bringing the show to Brooklyn. According to owner and chef Atip “Palm” Tangjantuk, the team will be expanding with a Thai Japanese tasting menu spot opening in October on 742 Driggs Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg.
Tour Loaf Lounge, Avondale’s Exquisite New Bakery Cafe
Avondale is attracting top-notch restaurant talent along Milwaukee Avenue, north of the Logan Square Monument. Joining new editions like Mother’s Ruin and the Brewed is Loaf Lounge, a bakery cafe whose seeds were planted in 2020 with indoor dining suspended and restaurants laying off staff. Owners Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel honed their bread recipes as a pop-up inside Logan Square’s Superkhana International and would expand their repertoire to sandwiches and more. Their new cafe gives customers a chance to sample those items, as well as cookies, cakes, and other specials.
Longtime Austin Tea Cafe the Steeping Room Is Closing
Longtime Austin tea cafe the Steeping Room is closing later this month. The Rosedale cafe/restaurant/market’s last day on 4400 North Lamar Boulevard will be on Saturday, September 14. Co-founders Emily Morrison and Amy March decided to not renew Steeping Room’s lease. Via a statement, they shared that they wanted...
Roberta’s Is Slinging Pizzas at Another Upscale LA Mall, This Time in the Valley
After opening its first brick-and-mortar Los Angeles location at Culver City’s Platform development in 2018, Brooklyn-based Roberta’s Pizza has expanded into another local upscale mall. On Wednesday, August 31, the woodfired pizza-maker unveiled a new outpost at the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. Roberta’s twelfth location worldwide joins other local food tenants at the new mixed-use redevelopment at the iconic Valley site, including Sugarfish, Tocaya Organica, and Hi-Ho Cheeseburger. Civil Coffee and Kismet Rotisserie are also slated to open outposts.
Two New(ish) Twin Cities Pop-Ups Worth Checking Out This September
The late-summer transition from August to September always stings a little — but this month brings two exciting pop-ups to the Twin Cities. Kua, a modern Mexican tasting menu by chef Gustavo Romero, is officially back at Travail Kitchen and Amusements. Kua first debuted as a long-term pop-up in 2019, when Travail was temporarily based on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis — this time around, Romero is collaborating with chefs and owners Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg in Travail’s Robbinsdale kitchen.
A New Oyster Bar Is Shucking Its way to Oakland’s Temescal District
Branden Nichols is readying to open an oyster bar this December in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland, and one thing he’s firmly settled on is he doesn’t want to open that kind of oyster bar. “We’re differentiating and getting away from your traditional oyster bar that’s full of anchors and buoys and boats,” he says. “I just don’t want my place to look like a shipwreck because everyone’s done that.” That’s just one of the ways Nichols is looking to separate himself from the pack as he moves into the former Doña Tomas space at 5000 Telegraph Avenue to serve up oysters under the name Small Change.
Grilled Peach Caprese is easy recipe to pair with burgers, chicken
Labor Day is considered the last big grilling holiday of the season. To celebrate the occasion, we have a peachy appetizer or side dish that pairs well with burgers, chicken, steak or most anything else on your menu. You'll love the sweetness of peaches when they're teamed with ripe tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella and bits of basil. Grilled Peach Caprese ...
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
A Chef With a Michelin-Starred Background Opens a Ballard Turkish Restaurant
Couple Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult stunned the Seattle dining scene with Turkish food unlike any the city had experienced before when the pair left the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread restaurant in California to start a Seattle pop-up called Hamdi in the summer of 2021. At the pop-ups (most frequently held...
Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes
After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip
A London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort and feature games of darts in semi-private playing areas for groups of six to 400.
