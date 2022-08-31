ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

College Football News

Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman

LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
LEWISTON, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy

POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
POMEROY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, September 1, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, September 1, 2022. A company vehicle was broken into this morning and multiple items were taken and it looks like a pry bar was used to get into it. Report taken. --------------------------------------------- 22-M07400 Theft Other. Incident Address:...
MOSCOW, ID
