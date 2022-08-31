Read full article on original website
College Football News
Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview
Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Friday Night Lights Spotlight: Bantams Steamroll in Season Opener, Lewiston Gets Back on Track
CLARKSTON - For the first time in over ten months, the Clarkston Bantam football team was back in front of the home crowd Friday night at Adams Field when they opened their 2022 season against the Moscow Bears. In a matchup between familiar foes that has been largely dominated by...
Clarkston, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Moscow High School football team will have a game with Clarkston High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman
LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
Two LC Valley Residents Arrested in Pullman on Vehicle Theft and Drug Charges
PULLMAN - Two LC Valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78-year-old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, September 1, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, September 1, 2022. A company vehicle was broken into this morning and multiple items were taken and it looks like a pry bar was used to get into it. Report taken. --------------------------------------------- 22-M07400 Theft Other. Incident Address:...
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
