Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jackie Goldschneider Demoted, Replaced by RHONJ Newcomer Rachel Fuda!
We have all felt encouragement while watching Jackie Goldschneider make strides in her recovery from disordered eating. That does not mean that she has been front and center on RHONJ, however. A very credible report says that Jackie is receiving a demotion to a “Friend of” role. Meanwhile,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Flaunts Cleavage on Instagram: I Love Not Having to Follow Jim Bob's Stupid Rules!
Amy Duggar has never been one to follow blindly. Even before the rest of the world realized that her family is more corrupt than the Mansons and the Sopranos combined, Amy questioned authority and refused to go along with the more asinine rules imposed by her powerful Uncle Jim Bob.
The Hollywood Gossip
Big Brother Recap: Did Kyle Get Evicted Following Problematic Comments?
It’s been a shocking week inside the Big Brother house, culminating in Kyle being sent to the block for comments about the POC players teaming up. The broader issue with Kyle was that he didn’t admit to the behavior when he was on the spot. He said as...
Comments / 0