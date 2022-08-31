ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Sugarloaf Fire Station in Boulder County ransacked, robbed

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faGwX_0hd7XKIg00

Authorities in Boulder County are searching for the suspect or suspects who broke into a fire station, ransacked it and stole equipment. The Sugarloaf Fire Protection District is located approximately 7 miles west of Boulder.

CBS

The station was broken into late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Some apparatus and other equipment was stolen. Fire crews are still trying to determine what else was stolen.

They are also cleaning up from the station being ransacked. The fire station is fully functional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmu42_0hd7XKIg00
CBS

Investigators are asking anyone who noticed any activity or cars in the parking lot at Station 2 on Monday, Aug. 29 or Tuesday, Aug. 30, or if you noticed suspicious activity elsewhere in the neighborhood or on security cameras, please contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444 and reference case #22-04275.

Comments / 1

Related
9NEWS

16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder County, CO
Cars
CBS Denver

Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Security Camera#Vehicles#Sugarloaf Fire Station#Cbs Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
CBS Denver

State Rep. Matt Gray pleads guilty to DWAI

State Rep. Matt Gray (Colo-D) , pleaded guilty to DWAI charges on Thursday. Gray, 41, was arrested in on DUI charges in April when he was pulled over by a Broomfield police officer. Gray was sentenced to five days in jail, suspended, 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, and he must pay $1,376 in court costs and fines. At the time of his arrest, Gray tweeted he was not under the influence at the time of his arrest. But that tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted.According to Broomfield Police Department, Gray was stopped in the 13000 block...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Public’s Help Sought to Identify Aggravated Animal Abuse Suspect

On the night of Monday, August 29 between 10:30 pm and 11:10 pm, a man attacked two dogs in a fenced yard off of 6th Street near the McDonalds in Wellington. One of the dogs died during the attack, and the other was seriously injured but is expected to recover. LCSO is working to identify the suspect who was described as a white adult male about 5’8” to 6’02” who was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and light-colored pants. The suspect is believed to be associated with a motorcycle bearing an Arkansas license plate. A security camera image of the suspect is included.
WELLINGTON, CO
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m.  So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy