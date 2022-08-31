Sugarloaf Fire Station in Boulder County ransacked, robbed

Authorities in Boulder County are searching for the suspect or suspects who broke into a fire station, ransacked it and stole equipment. The Sugarloaf Fire Protection District is located approximately 7 miles west of Boulder.

The station was broken into late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Some apparatus and other equipment was stolen. Fire crews are still trying to determine what else was stolen.

They are also cleaning up from the station being ransacked. The fire station is fully functional.

Investigators are asking anyone who noticed any activity or cars in the parking lot at Station 2 on Monday, Aug. 29 or Tuesday, Aug. 30, or if you noticed suspicious activity elsewhere in the neighborhood or on security cameras, please contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444 and reference case #22-04275.