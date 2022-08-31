‘Hairspray’: Nikki Blonsky on Working With John Travolta and Their Relationship Today

Nikki Blonsky did not have much experience in the entertainment industry before receiving the lead role in 2007’s Hairspray . She worked with many iconic actors , including Michelle Pfeiffer and John Travolta. Nikki Blonsky says she received excellent career advice from John Travolta and still has a relationship with him years after Hairspray .

Nikki Blonsky played Tracy Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’

Hairspray is a 2007 musical movie based on the 2002 Broadway musical of the same name. The movie stars Nikki Blonsky as Tracy Turnblad, a high school student who tries to make it onto a local teen dance television show while also challenging segregation and beauty standards of the 1960s . Hairspray also stars John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Zac Efron, Christopher Walken, and Brittany Snow.

In an interview with Allison Interviews on YouTube, Blonsky shares that Hairspray was her introduction to the entertainment industry. Before this, she had no professional singing or acting background; it was her breakthrough role.

“Playing Tracy Turnblad was my first job in the entertainment business,” Blonsky says. “Starring in Hairspray was my first job outside of Cold Stone Creamery and babysitting.”

Blonsky says John Travolta was wonderful to work with in ‘Hairspray’

One common aspect of Hairspray is that Tracy’s mom, Edna, is always played by a man in drag. In the 2007 film, Travolta had the privilege of portraying Edna. Travolta and Blonsky worked very closely on Hairspray, and their relationship is something Blonksy treasures. She has nothing but lovely things to say about the Pulp Fiction star , and they still have a relationship to this day.

“ Hairspray was the greatest blessing in the world in my life, but my relationship with John and his advice really is something that I could have never fathomed,” Blonsky explains. “I would never have imagined somebody who is so busy and one of the biggest stars in the world. Would take so much time to take care of the people he loves, or that I would be one of those people that he reaches out to continuously. Every year we talk, on birthdays, holidays, it just means so much to me.”

“It’s almost like light just beams out of his heart. He lightens up a room,” Blonsky adds. “He always finds the good and the positive. He makes everybody feel like when he’s talking to you, that you are the only person there. You feel like the most special person in the world. Not many people have that quality to do that for other people. He just makes you feel so incredibly special, and he is so genuine and down to earth, real, and human.”

Blonsky shares advice Travolta gave her for her career

Travolta has had a long career in the entertainment industry, spanning 50 years. The actor has years of experience and wisdom that he can share with younger co-stars. Blonsky shares the advice John Travolta gave her while working on Hairspray . She says she still uses it for every project she works on.

“‘Always be yourself.’ That is what John told me,” Blonsky says. “He said, ‘Always stay true to Nikki. Don’t change for this business or anybody in the business. Don’t take any roles that don’t feel right to you. Do it your way. Just do what feels right in your heart.’ I have taken that with me through every movie, every TV show, and every life experience that I’ve gone through.”

Hairspray is streaming on HBO Max.

