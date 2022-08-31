Read full article on original website
Several commercial permits filed in Texas, aiding economic development in San Marcos
Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ten commercial projects have been filed in cities in central Texas. Out of the 10, four are located in San Marcos. The projects are either new construction, renovations, or alterations that will progress economic development in the San Marcos community. Current...
fox7austin.com
Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work
Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.
austincountynewsonline.com
Texas’ Housing Market Shows Signs Of Cooling Down After The Pandemic Drove It To New Heights
After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay more than the asking price and make offers on the spot. Now there are more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since fall 2020 — when the state’s pandemic housing crunch kicked off in earnest.
Hot Property: A Modern New Build with Some Austin Flair
New homes and developments are cropping up all over Dallas. And while you can have your pick of 5,000-square-foot-plus, multi-million-dollar mansions or luxurious high-rises, the West Dallas Haciendas development is offering something different. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects, which also designed Austin’s Hotel San José, is behind the development. You...
austinmonitor.com
Public workers are being priced out of the city. Affordable housing can’t help many of them.
As wages for public sector workers fail to keep pace with housing prices, some city employees have turned to income-restricted housing for relief. But because finding an affordable home and meeting the qualifications isn’t always easy, many workers are forced to pay unaffordable market-rate rents or leave the city entirely.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
What’s that building? Some notable towers in Austin’s skyline
Austin is a growing city with a skyline that seems to generate a new towering addition every year. Here's a list of some notable towers, skyscrapers and office buildings in downtown Austin.
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Samsung hosting job fair at Williamson County Expo Center
As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
UPDATE: BCRUA pipeline leaks, member cities looking to plan for immediate repair
Leander and Cedar Park city officials provided an update about the repair on the leak in the BCRUA raw water line found Aug. 8 at the Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 council meetings. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials in Leander and Cedar Park are recommending immediate repair on the...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant famous for funny roadside sign expanding into New Braunfels
Owners of El Arroyo are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with the New Braunfels location.
Photos: Micro-preemie baby returns home after 5 months in NICU at Austin hospital
A baby was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces.
Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday. The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home. No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't...
