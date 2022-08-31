ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?

Amongst all the graves in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, one is very different from the rest. That grave belongs to a horse named Pat. Pat was a brown thoroughbred that arrived at Fort Sam Houston in 1912 and was used by the military to practice training drills. Pat, known for his friendly disposition, became a firm favorite of the men stationed there, and this saved him from death.
Fun Summer Tiki Bash is Being Hosted at this Craft Beer Bar this Week

Fun Summer Tiki Bash Luau is Happening at The Dooryard Sept 10th. A fun summer Tiki bash will be hosted at The Dooryard. Located at 4503 De Zavala, Suite #108, San Antonio, TX 78249, this craft beer spot is ending the summer with its second annual tiki bash on Saturday, September 10th from 4pm-12am, complete with Texas craft beer, a pig roast, live entertainment and games.
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
