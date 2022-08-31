Amongst all the graves in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, one is very different from the rest. That grave belongs to a horse named Pat. Pat was a brown thoroughbred that arrived at Fort Sam Houston in 1912 and was used by the military to practice training drills. Pat, known for his friendly disposition, became a firm favorite of the men stationed there, and this saved him from death.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO