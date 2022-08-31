Read full article on original website
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?
Amongst all the graves in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, one is very different from the rest. That grave belongs to a horse named Pat. Pat was a brown thoroughbred that arrived at Fort Sam Houston in 1912 and was used by the military to practice training drills. Pat, known for his friendly disposition, became a firm favorite of the men stationed there, and this saved him from death.
Fun Summer Tiki Bash is Being Hosted at this Craft Beer Bar this Week
Fun Summer Tiki Bash Luau is Happening at The Dooryard Sept 10th. A fun summer Tiki bash will be hosted at The Dooryard. Located at 4503 De Zavala, Suite #108, San Antonio, TX 78249, this craft beer spot is ending the summer with its second annual tiki bash on Saturday, September 10th from 4pm-12am, complete with Texas craft beer, a pig roast, live entertainment and games.
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
Watch Live: Heavy rains cause some street flooding in parts of San Antonio
Not everyone has seen rain so far this weekend, but some parts of San Antonio have had some soaking downpours and it’s causing some flooded roads. Get the latest forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey here. LIVE RADAR:. To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather...
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
Driver identified in deadly weekend rollover on I-37, at-fault driver still at large
SAN ANTONIO — The name of the driver killed in a rollover on I-37 south over the weekend is now being released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified him as 59-year-old Henry Stevenson of San Antonio. San Antonio police said Stevenson died when a driver of a truck sped...
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
Captive migrants struck by pickup truck after escape from South Side motel, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four migrants were held against their will in a hotel room on the South Side before being chased down by someone in a pickup truck. Two of them were struck and injured, San Antonio police said. The incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
