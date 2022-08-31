Read full article on original website
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
NXT Star Debuts And Helps Roman Reigns Retain The Undisputed Title At Clash At The Castle
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for some time now as he recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief also picked up a big victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 a few months ago and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process. Drew McIntyre has had his sights set on Roman Reigns for months and on Saturday they finally faced off at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
Possible Spoiler On Big Return At WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE is heading to Cardiff, Wales this weekend for Clash at the Castle and it’s shaping up to be a big event. Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre and it looks like he could have his special counsel by his side. The...
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
AEW Star Reportedly Requests To Be Released
The wrestling world has changed drastically since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and in recent weeks fans have seen some interesting names return to WWE. There’s a new regime in charge of WWE and it was recently reported that the company reached out to multiple talents who are currently under contract with AEW. This obviously didn’t go over well with AEW and a legal letter was sent to WWE regarding contract tampering after several AEW stars informed the company about what was happening.
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
Backstage News On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion, and it certainly seems that The Tribal Chief has been on a roll. At WrestleMania earlier this year he defeated Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and this weekend he will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle
For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
Chris Jericho On Complaints That AEW Has Too Big Of a Roster
There is a notion among wrestling fans that AEW’s roster is too large, and Chris Jericho recently shared his thoughts on the topic. Jericho spoke with the Superstar Crossover podcast and addressed the common point of discussion that the AEW roster is too bloated, saying that the mix of talent allows them to succeed.
Tony Khan Discusses Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston Settling Their Differences in the Ring
– During this week’s media conference call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked AEW President & CEO Tony Khan if Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston would ever get a chance to resolve their differences in the ring. As previously reported, the two had a backstage incident which led to a suspension for Kingston. The two have since reportedly mended fences, but they were originally supposed to have a match this weekend at All Out.
Tony Khan Says People Not Getting Along Backstage In AEW Can Be a Positive
Tony Khan isn’t sweating reports of people not getting along backstage in AEW, saying that such a situation can actually be a positive. Khan was asked by NBC Chicago about recent reports of issues between talent backstage such as CM Punk and Hangman Page or Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
Matt Menard On Backstage Environment In AEW, What His Relationship Is Like With CM Punk
Matt Menard recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling, and the 2point0 member addressed recent reports surrounding the backstage environment in AEW and what his relationship is like with CM Punk. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Matt Menard on the backstage environment in AEW: “I look forward...
Spoiler Update On NXT Star Getting Called Up Soon
WWE has been shaking things up over the last month with former stars returning and NXT stars getting called up. Now it seems that another NXT star could be joining the main roster soon. PWInsider is reporting that there’s been a lot of talk in NXT circles over the last...
WWE News: Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
