Fans stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr's incredible body transformation, he now has a six-pack
Andy Ruiz Jr has wowed boxing fans with his incredible body transformation ahead of his upcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr stunned the world with a shock victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become heavyweight world champion. He piled on weight after his surprise victory at Madison Square...
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
BoxingNews24.com
Estrada vs Cortes live on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday
Juan Francisco Estrada is ‘excited’ to be back in action and ready to put on a show when he defends his WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles against Argi Cortes on Saturday September 3 from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico and broadcast live on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene
Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji Unification Bout Set For November 1 In Japan
The junior flyweight division is set to officially crown a true divisional king. BoxingScene.com has learned that a condensed tournament is in play beginning with a November 1 title fight doubleheader to take place at a location to be determined in Japan. Two of the fights will feature three reigning 108-pound titleholders, including a terrific unification bout between two-time WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBA ‘Super’ champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Boxing Scene
Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!
Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo says he learned lesson from Bivol loss
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez insists that he’s learned his lesson from his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol, and he says he’s “fixed” the flaws. The way Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) talks, his defeat was a product of an injury rather than from something he did wrong inside the ring. It’s unclear what kind of injury that Canelo had that would cause him to tire so quickly against Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Parker: Joyce's Demand For Rematch Clause "Shows a Little Weakness"
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been studying his upcoming opponent, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. Their showdown, for the WBO's interim-title, takes place on September 24 in Manchester. The winner will be in a mandatory position for a crack at unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. There is...
Abner Mares comes back to boxing after 4-year ring absence
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When an accomplished boxer in his mid-30s returns to the ring after a four-year absence and a potentially serious health problem, most fight fans assume — quite correctly, in most cases — it’s because the fighter spent all his money. “Thank God, that’s not me,” Abner Mares said with a chuckle. That’s an understatement, because the 36-year-old Mares has practically set the blueprint for a champion boxer moving intelligently into the next stage of his life. But the former three-division world champion wasn’t quite ready for that next stage to start yet, and that’s why Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) is back to face Miguel Flores on the pay-per-view undercard of the high-profile heavyweight showdown between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz on Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas Decisions Patricia Berghult To Unify WBC, WBO Titles
Natasha Jonas added the WBC super-welterweight title to the WBO belt she won seven months ago as she claimed a wide unanimous decision over Sweden’s Patricia Berghult at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. It was a fabulous night for 2012 Olympian Jonas, who had the chance to box on...
Boxing Insider
Devin Haney Offers To Fight Gervonta Davis In December, Slugs It Out With Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza (Online)
They may not be meeting in the ring anytime soon, but undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is trading blows with Gervonta Davis and his team online. It all started yesterday when Haney indicated that Davis, who is frequently accused of facing soft touches, will never fight anyone who can truly challenge him in the ring. The entire online affair switched lanes as Haney traded words with Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza, whose network broadcasts Davis fights. “Stephen,” Haney tweeted, “I have no problem taking Tanks Mickey Mouse belt in December…” For the record, Espinoza had previously tweeted that Haney and others would not be available to face Davis in December, when Davis is expected to return to the ring.
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”
If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
‘One of boxing’s hardest punchers’: Earnie Shavers dies aged 78
Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died the day after his 78th birthday. Born in Garland, Alabama, in 1944 Shavers grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and was a relatively late starter to boxing – he...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Card
BOX OFFICE BOXING returns to BT Sport on September 24 with the huge Joyce-Parker heavyweight collision and we have pulled out all the stops to ensure the event is a gripping spectacle from start to finish. Of course, the two Joe’s now have an additional incentive – as if one...
Tyson Fury responds to Mahmoud Charr after German heavyweight calls out WBC champion
Tyson Fury has said he will take on Mahmoud Charr if a potential undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk falls through.Fury recently told the WBC that he intends to keep boxing, meaning he will remain the organisation’s heavyweight champion for the foreseeable future.The unbeaten Briton is eyeing a fight with Ukrainian Usyk, also undefeated, to crown an undisputed champion after Usyk recently retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles by outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. However, 34-year-old Fury took the time to respond to a callout by Charr on Friday.“Tyson, Tyson Fury, take...
Biggest earning boxing matches ever, including Floyd Mayweather’s £678m fight with Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146m bout
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has well and truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname by dominating the list of highest earning boxing fights of all time. The pay-per-view king divided opinions throughout his 50-0 career but always delivered results in the ring - both in terms of performance and pay cheque. Heavyweight...
