They may not be meeting in the ring anytime soon, but undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is trading blows with Gervonta Davis and his team online. It all started yesterday when Haney indicated that Davis, who is frequently accused of facing soft touches, will never fight anyone who can truly challenge him in the ring. The entire online affair switched lanes as Haney traded words with Showtime Sports honcho Stephen Espinoza, whose network broadcasts Davis fights. “Stephen,” Haney tweeted, “I have no problem taking Tanks Mickey Mouse belt in December…” For the record, Espinoza had previously tweeted that Haney and others would not be available to face Davis in December, when Davis is expected to return to the ring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO